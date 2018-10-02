Black Mirror reveals groundbreaking episode that'll change the way we watch TV Would you like to choose the ending to your episode?

Netflix has announced plans for a new way of watching television in the upcoming season five of their hugely popular show, Black Mirror. The anthology series, which is famous for its depiction of a dystopic future thanks to the progression of technology, has revealed that the upcoming season will include a 'choose-your-own-adventure' episode, where viewers will be able to select what they would like to see happen next in the episode, and as such create a brand new interactive experience of watching television.

Black Mirror is hugely popular

According to Bloomberg, season five will premiere in December 2018, and the interactive episode will only be the beginning of several projects so that the viewer can interact with the series. Fans were quick to discuss the new idea, with one writing: "As if Black Mirror couldn’t get more disturbing. Now YOU can choose the path (to eventual murder/destruction/mental imprisonment/maybe love)! This is a cool idea," while another added: "When I was young, I thought of writing a story in which the reader can select some options in the end of each chapter, and based on their choice a page number is given. Unfortunately, I never began writing. Fortunately, Netflix will fulfill one of my dreams: a story by the reader."

However, others weren't as keen on the idea, with one writing: "Am I alone in categorically not wanting this? I want someone to give me a story. And if I've watched this, I'd have to watch it again until I'd seen the other outcomes. In which case make several versions and just let me watch them." Another person pointed out the challenges of watching every version of such an episode, explaining: "It's a horrifying prospect -- as a bit of an obsessive compulsive type, I'll have to watch them all, sketch out the differences (on paper), and potentially watch them side-by-side to enumerate the exact differences. I don't want to have to do that (but I'd have to do).

