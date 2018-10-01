What's coming to Netflix UK in October 2018 - our top picks Okay the sun has officially gone in, time to snuggle up with these exciting new shows!

October can only mean one thing: Halloween! As such, it's not surprising that the top Netflix picks for this month have a somewhat spooky twist. Whether it's a new special from the creepy mind of Derren Brown, or returning to Devil's Kitchen for season three of Daredevil, make sure you have the living room lights on for some of these scary delights. Read on to find out our top Netflix picks for October...

The Good Place season 3 - Friday 5th

Holy fork! The Good Place is finally back on our screens, which means we're all guaranteed a least 30 minutes of joy every week! The series, which focuses on four people who go to 'the good place' after they die, will now follow Eleanor, Chidi, Tahani and Jason trying to be good people back on earth after they were given a second chance at life in the season two finale - but will they pull it off? The show drops a new episode every week, meaning that we can't binge watch, but good things come to those who wait!

Riverdale season three - Thursday 11th

We're back with our favourite teenagers after the dramatic events of season two. Based on characters from Archie Comics, the show will continue to follow the adventures of Archie, his best friend Jughead, along with Betty and Veronica, as they continuously go through more weird drama in a week than any of us will experience in our lifetime.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend season 4 - Saturday 13th

Although Netflix hasn't confirmed a release date for the new series, it will air in the US on 12 October, and as such it is thought that the Netflix premiere will follow a day later. After Rebecca pleaded guilty to her crimes in the season three finale, season four will begin with her in prison, and we're most definitely expecting some Chicago-themed tunes. The new series will also see the return of the much-loved character Greg, though this time played by Skylar Astin.

Loading the player...

Making a Murderer season 2 - Friday 19th

After series one of the crime documentary sparked an International debate, Making a Murderer season two returns to give fans an update on the lives of Steve Avery and his nephew, Brendan Dassey, who have been fighting their convictions for the murder of Teresa Halbach. Speaking about what to expect from the new series, filmmakers Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos said: "Building on part one, which documented the experience of the accused, in part two, we have chronicled the experience of the convicted and imprisoned, two men each serving life sentences for crimes they maintain they did not commit. We are thrilled to be able to share this new phase of the journey with viewers."

READ: What's on streaming – find out our top picks for Netflix, Amazon Prime and NOW TV

Marvel's Daredevil season 3 - Friday 19th

After a dodgy season two, Daredevil looks back to fighting form in season three, which sees the return of the terrifying Wilson Fisk as the big bad, while Matt Murdock, a blind lawyer who fights crime by night, is torn between embracing his vigilante alter-ego or hiding from the world. Thanks to the new trailer, we can only say that this new series looks epic.

READ: Queer Eye season three has been confirmed!

Derren Brown: Sacrifice - Friday 19th

He's used his mind tricks to convince people to murder in The Push, and now Derren Brown is back using covert psychological techniques to convince a man to make the ultimate sacrifice for a person he barely knows. In the one-off special, Derren will create a scenario where the man must decide whether or not to lay down his life to save something else. We're officially intrigued!

Haunted - Friday 19th

This sounds like a terrifying Halloween-ready series if we've ever seen one! In the Netflix original, real people will sit down with their friends and family to share true encounters that happened to them. Not scary enough? The show will recreate their descriptions just to make sure you are truly terrified!

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina - Friday 26th

A creepy remake of Sabrina the Teenage Witch sees Sabrina Spellman try to deal with her dual life as a half-witch with powers, and half-mortal with homework. The first trailer for the creepy show, from the producers of Riverdale, show Sabrina celebrating her birthday, with her school friends on one side of the table, and a group of witches on the other. It also includes an appearance from Salem the talking cat. We don't know about you, but we'll be tuning in for his reappearance alone!