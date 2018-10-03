Susannah Constantine reveals the drastic change she made after getting booted off Strictly The fashion expert left the series with Anton du Beke on Sunday

She was left heartbroken after becoming the first celebrity to leave this year's Strictly Come Dancing over the weekend. And during an appearance on Wednesday's Loose Women, Susannah Constantine revealed she did something drastic to help deal with the heartache - cutting off her hair. "It is gutting, it is absolutely the worst feeling," explained Susannah, who was joined by her dancer partner Anton du Beke. "I feel like I've been dumped by a boyfriend which is why I went and had my hair cut immediately afterwards."

Susannah Constantine with dance partner Anton du Beke on Loose Women

She added: "I was very, very, close to tears and when I watched it back and you think the professionals are immune to all of this because it's part of their job." Speaking about her pro dancer, the fashion expert remarked: "I watched Anton's face and saw how disappointed he looked. That was the time when I really cried because I felt like I had let him down." She continued: "Anton actually described it very well, it's a bit like having anaesthetic. I don't know if any of you had an epidural giving birth but it's like that. You're paralysed from the waist down. My brain disintegrated. It's the most terrifying thing I've ever done."

The pair were the first couple to leave Strictly after the judges voted to save Lee Ryan and Nadiya Bychkova following the dreaded dance off. After their last performance, Anton told the audience: "It's just all too brief, I have had the most fabulous time with Susannah, she is going to be a great loss to the show. Sadly someone's got to go but I wish it wasn't you because you're wonderful to be with. I'm going to miss spending time with you in the studio, we've had a great time, we've had enormous amounts of fun and you're wonderful and thank you very much indeed."

