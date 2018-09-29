Strictly's Anton Du Beke accused of using this trick to hide Susannah Constantine's footwork Did you hear Craig's comment?

Judge Craig Revel Horwood suggested professional Strictly dancer Anton Du Beke used heavy smoke to hide Susannah Constantine's 'bad' footwork during Saturday night's live performance. Susannah and Anton only managed to score 12 points after taking to the floor to dance the Foxtrot. Longtime judge Craig led the negative comments by saying: "Even the smoke, sadly couldn't cover that complete dance disaster." Bruno Tonioli then rubbed salt in the wound by adding: "I am stunned. Anton, you could have got better movement out of a lampost. You were just dragging her. Bring back the maracas!"

Anton and Susannah on the smokey Strictly dance floor

Fans took to Twitter to point out Craig's accusatory comments, with one fan writing: "To be fair, I was waiting for Craig to say the smoke danced more than you. #SCD #Strictly," while another said: "Craig shading them for using the smoke to hide the footwork." After receiving a score of one from Craig and scores under five from his fellow judges, Anton despaired and told Claudia Winkleman: "I don't know what to say about all that really! We could be here by January and still not make 40 points. It's a considerable blow but we'll take it."

This disappointing feedback comes a week after Susannah cried on social following the first live show, but for a non-Strictly reason. The mum-of-three said: "The reason I am crying is not because I am in the bottom of the leaderboard on Strictly, but I just wanted to share this moment as I think a lot of mums will be going through this right now when they say goodbye to their child who is going off to university. Some of you may have seen Joe on the show last night and he has left to go to Newcastle with my husband. I want to wish him all the luck in the world."

