Netflix adapting The Chronicles of Narnia into a TV series and film Put the kettle on Mr Tumnus!

Netflix has confirmed that will be adapting C.S. Lewis' novel series, The Chronicles of Narnia, into a new TV series and film. The streaming service has said that they will "develop classic stories from across the Narnia universe into series and films for its members worldwide", and fans have been quick to express their delight over the exciting news. One person wrote: "OH. HAPPY. DAY. Long live Aslan," while another person added: "Wonderful, but please don't screw this, Chronicles of Narnia are amazing books and deserve amazing adaptation."

Are you looking forward to the Netflix adaptation?

Others weren't so thrilled, with one person writing: "Oh goodness, no. Disney was bad enough. And can you imagine the theological and thematic depth probably being lost or actively edited out?" A second person tweeted: "Not happy. After what they did to Iron Fist I don't trust Netflix with characters I care about." The beloved book series have been previously adapted by Disney, who made The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, Prince Caspian and The Voyage of the Dawn Treader.

READ: Black Mirror reveals groundbreaking episode that'll change the way we watch TV

Loading the player...

The Chief Content Officer of Netflix, Ted Sarandos, said: "C.S. Lewis' beloved Chronicles of Narnia stories have resonated with generations of readers around the world. Families have fallen in love with characters like Aslan and the entire world of Narnia, and we’re thrilled to be their home for years to come." The stepson of C.S. Lewis, Douglas Gresham, added: "It is wonderful to know that folks from all over are looking forward to seeing more of Narnia, and that the advances in production and distribution technology have made it possible for us to make Narnian adventures come to life all over the world. Netflix seems to be the very best medium with which to achieve this aim, and I am looking forward to working with them towards this goal."

READ: What's coming to Netflix UK in October 2018 - our top picks