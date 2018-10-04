Anton du Beke reveals reaction to Strictly axe once the cameras stopped rolling Poor Anton!

Anton du Beke has admitted that he was disappointed with the outcome on Saturday's Strictly Come Dancing, which saw him and dance partner Susannah Constantine voted off in week one of the BBC dance show. Appearing on Wednesday's Loose Women with Susannah, the dance veteran shot down the rumours that he would be quitting Strictly, but admitted: "There's no truth [to leaving the show]. I was disappointed at best and had a bit of a mope." Susannah, meanwhile added: "I was very close to tears," but admitted that she saved it for when she got back to her hotel after the show. "It was the worst feeling, I was gutted. I felt like I had been dumped by a boyfriend which is why I went to have my haircut straight afterwards," Susannah said of leaving the show.

Anton du Beke revealed he was disappointed after being voted off Strictly in week one

During their appearance, Susannah also addressed the negative comments she had received from the judges during her time on the show. She defiantly told the panellists, including Anton's former Strictly partner Ruth Langsford: "You can't take them personally. Shirley and Darcy were very sweet. Craig pays the pantomime villain and Bruno – it's just white noise."

Anton and Susannah were in the dance off with Lee and Nadiya

Anton and Susannah grew close during their stint on Strictly, and Susannah confessed that the hardest part about leaving the show was feeling like she had let Anton down. "I watched Anton's face and how disappointed he looked and that’s what made me cry as I felt I had let him down," she said. And while Susannah wasn't confident they would get through to the next round of the competition, Anton had more faith in them, right until the realisation that they would be dancing against Lee Ryan and his partner Nadiya. Anton revealed that he told Susannah: "I think we might be in trouble now partner."

