Strictly's Faye Tozer admits she has an advantage over other contestants

Faye Tozer has opened up about performing on Strictly Come Dancing, and admitted that she has a slight advantage over the other celebrity contestants. Chatting on Lorraine, she said: "I do have an advantage in the way that I can pick up routines. But the audience will let you know who they want to see. There's always going to be a few of us who've got some sort of experience and I've never said that I haven't, and I'm just so chuffed to do it – it's amazing."

Her dance partner, Giovanni Pernice, added: "It's a little bit different than when she's with Steps. When you dance, it's completely different. You move your feet on time with technique and there's a lot to remember." Faye has previously opened up about her dance experience on The One Show, saying: "Even though I have some experience I don't have any ballroom experience." During their time on the show, Giovanni also joked about Theresa May's dancing skills, saying: "I mean, look at her. She can walk on time. Confident, absolutely. Theresa, I'm here, see you on Strictly!"

Meanwhile, the former Steps star chatted about Giovanni's relationship with her husband, Michael Smith, joking: "I think there's a bit of a bromance going on. Michael and Giovanni have got like shoes in common, football the other night." The star clearly gets along well with her professional dance partner, as she jokily blamed her for hurting her feet in an Instagram post back in mid-September. Sharing photos of her feet covered in plasters after a rehearsal, she captioned the snap: "Week 2! New shoes... and a box of plasters later… @bbcstrictly @pernicegiovann1 is clearly working me too hard."

