Former Strictly pro James Jordan defends Dancing on Ice signing Swapping the ballroom for ice!

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer James Jordan has hit back at claims which suggest he has an "unfair advantage" over his fellow Dancing on Ice competitors. The 40-year-old, who is married to fellow dancer Ola Jordan, was the third celebrity confirmed to be taking part in the upcoming series of the popular ITV skating show next year. "People are going to probably say I've got an unfair advantage but when I got on the ice, I actually shocked myself how bad I was," he revealed on BBC Radio 5 Live.

James Jordan defended his decision to join Dancing on Ice

He further explained: "I can dance but I'm a lot older than I used to be. I want to be able to impress Torvill and Dean more than anyone else, but I'm a lot worse than I thought I'd be." During his time on Strictly, from 2006-2013, James became famous for hitting back at judges over any criticism. He danced with the likes of Zoe Lucker, Alex Jones, Denise Van Outen and Vanessa Feltz. Since his time on the BBC show, James made it through to the final of Celebrity Big Brother in 2014 and took part in the celebrity version of Pointless.

MORE: Dancing on Ice 2019 - the full line-up

Loading the player...

WATCH VIDEO ABOVE

Earlier on in the week, it was also confirmed that Westlife singer Brian McFadden, TOWIE star Gemma Collins, former EastEnders actor Richard Blackwood and Loose Women panellist Saira Khan would be taking part in Dancing on Ice. This Morning presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will return as hosts, while skating stars Torvill and Dean will head up the judging panel for 2019. Each week the twelve celebrities will skate live with their professional partners in a bid to impress both the panel and the viewers, who will ultimately decide who wins the show.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.