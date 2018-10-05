Victoria: First look teases trouble for the Queen and Prince Albert Jenna Coleman and Tom Hughes star in the popular period drama

ITV has shared a first look of Jenna Coleman and Tom Hughes as Queen Victoria and Prince Albert in Victoria. Posting a photo of the pair on Twitter, they accompanied the sombre snap with a caption which read: "Here's a first look at the third series of #Victoria. Turbulent times are ahead for Queen Victoria and Prince Albert." Fans were quick to express their excitement over the picture, with one person saying: "Can't wait for series three of Victoria, added bonus for me is Laurence Fox is in it, the adorable James Hathaway." Another person added: "Love these two , can't wait for the new series, just not ready for Albert to die."

Are you looking forward to the new series?

Jenna has previously opened up about how long she will be playing the role for, and admitted that she might have to quit the show as the character gets older. "We're deciding on a series-by-series basis," she explained. "In the next one she's starting to look a bit more matronly, she's had six or seven children, so a bit wider, bit more of a bust, the make-up is more drawn… but there will come a point in her story when no amount of prosthetic make-up or me lowering my voice will be convincing enough."

Jenna also recently discussed her new show The Cry, and revealed that she was keen to do something very different from Victoria as a mother whose child is kidnapped. "The Cry is a real contrast to Victoria, and Victoria was a real contrast to Doctor Who," she said. "That was the attraction for me. If I'd been offered something sci-fi after Doctor Who I probably would have turned it down. I've never done anything like a psychological thriller before."

