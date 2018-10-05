The Upside is the heartfelt comedy we need right now – watch the trailer And it's based on a true story!

Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston and Nicole Kidman star in the upcoming heartwarming comedy film, The Upside, which follows tetraplegic billionaire Phillip Lacasse (Cranston) who finds a new carer in recently paroled ex-convict Dell (Hart), who is desperately trying to put his life back together so he can see his daughter again. While the pair strike up an unlikely friendship, Nicole plays Yvonne, who doesn't think that Dell is the best choice of carer for Phillip.

The trailer for the film, which is based on a true story, shows Phillip grow up like his unconventional helper, but is seriously impressed by his incredible wealth, goes paragliding with him and helps him smash things while he is frustrated. Fans were quick to praise the first look at the uplifting comedy. One person wrote: "Ooh a feel good movie that will make me cry without a doubt! But so can't wait to watch it!" Another person added: "THIS IS GONNA BE GREAT. Good actors and I adore Nicole Kidman." The film is a remake of the French film The Intouchables.

Nicole stars as Yvonne

The story is inspired by the life of Philippe Pozzo di Borgo, a French businessman who was paralysed in a paragliding accident, and wrote a book on his experience, titled Le Second Wind. Speaking about his friendship with his supporter, Abdel Sellou, in real life, Phillippe wrote: "He is insupportable, vain, proud, brutal, inconstant, human. Without him, I would have died of decomposition. Abdel treated me without interruption as if I were an infant. Attentive to the slightest sign, present during my absences, he delivered me when I was a prisoner, protected when I was weak. He made me laugh when I cracked. He is my guardian devil."

