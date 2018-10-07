Neil Jones speaks out after Katya and Seann Walsh were spotted kissing The pro dancer took to Instagram on Sunday

On Saturday night, everyone was talking about Katya Jones and Seann Walsh's incredible Matrix dance on Strictly Come Dancing, and nobody was prouder than Katya's husband and fellow pro dancer Neil Jones. Taking to Instagram on Sunday morning, Neil posted a video of the pair in action on the dance floor, and wrote: "Wow last nights @bbcstrictly movie week was really epic and I’m really proud of @mrs_katjones and @seannwalsh Paso Doble. Great shapes and of course like always the choreography was on point. Which dance did you like last night?" Neil's fans were quick to comment on the photograph, with many praising Katya's choreography. "Amazing and I've never seen the film," one wrote, while another said: "Loved this dance, it's amazing!!" A third added: "You are such genius Katya, off the charts that was last night. xx must be such a proud hubby Neil!"

Strictly pro Neil Jones showed his support for wife Katya and Seann Walsh

The post follows after pictures of Katya and Seann embracing outside were obtained by The Sun, which had been taken in central London on Wednesday after leaving a pub in Marylebone. In one of the photos the pair appeared to be kissing, and in another they are seen running down an alleyway, laughing and dancing. Katya and Seann's actions have got many viewers speculating about the infamous Strictly curse, although neither of them have addressed the photographs. Seann is currently dating girlfriend Rebecca Humphries, who was in the audience on Saturday night, while Neil and Katya have been married since 2013. The pair are one of the many Strictly couples on the show, and regularly dance together.

Neil and Katya have been married since 2013

Both Neil and Katya often show their support for each other on social media, and recently after finding out that Neil didn’t get a celebrity partner on the show, Katya posted a heartfelt tribute to him during the launch night. She posted a picture of the pair and wrote next to it: "One more from the red carpet. Just because I love this photo of me and @mr_njonesofficial. He might not have a partner again this year, but I can't thank him enough for being there for me for the third year in a row," Katya wrote, adding: "As we vowed - for better, for worse..."

