What's coming to Netflix, Amazon Prime and NOW TV this week - Oct 8-14 Ready to get bingewatching?!

Don't fancy anything on telly this week? If our top picks for television aren't for you, then there's only one place to turn and no, it's not outside for some fresh air or to get some sort of new hobby. Instead, check out what you could be streaming on Netflix, NOW TV and Amazon Prime this week instead! We have to warn you though, with Halloween coming up we are sensing a certain spooky vibe in these picks…

The Walking Dead season 9 – 8/10 on NOW TV

What did we tell you?! The latest series of the zombie apocalyptic drama landed on NOW TV on Monday, and sees Rick and the gang deal with threats for the zombie population along with human threats, all the while trying to keep their community safe and protected. Some of our favourite characters might have gone, but we can't help but get drawn in by this zombie series with a heart!

The Good Doctor season 2 – 9/10 on NOW TV

Season two of the hit series will follow Dr Aaron Glassman as he goes through treatment for cancer, with the show creator David Shore telling IndieWire: "To be honest, people seem to die on TV way more than they die in real life. For your regular characters, it seems to be the go-to place. But Glassman's not out of the woods, and I think it's much more realistic and much more interesting and a greater storytelling opportunity to explore that journey of being sick." Meanwhile, Shaun finds himself in trouble after making a nearly fatal error.

Riverdale – 11/10 on Netflix

The creepy teen drama adapted from the Archie Comics is back for series three, and creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa revealed that this season will include a homage to The Breakfast Club with a flashback episode. He said: "Obviously, Riverdale's a much darker version of that… We're going to learn about a really, really dark secret in Riverdale that the parents have been keeping since they were in high school." We don't know about you, but we're excited.

The Haunting on Hill House – 12/10 on Netflix

Watch this one with the lights on! According to Netflix, the Haunting of Hill House is a modern reimagining of the iconic novel, about five siblings who grew up in the most famous haunted house in America. This show really has it all, creepy children, creepy house, creepy ghosts. Of course, it might not be the one for you if you don't like being spooked!

The Romanoffs – 12/10 on Amazon Prime

Calling all Mad Men fans! The creator of the hit show is back with The Romanoffs, a contemporary anthology series set all over the world which features eight separate stories about different people who all believe themselves to be descendants of the Russian royal family. Speaking about the show, one fan wrote: "Yay! I get to see Mad Men characters in a new series. So looking forward to this.﻿"

The Good Place – 12/10 on Netflix

Episode three of this popular comedy will follow on from the cliffhanger events of episode two, which saw Michael and Janet escape from the judge and head back to earth to help out the four humans, who have been subtly torn apart thanks to the intervention of an annoying demon.

