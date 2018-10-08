TV Edit: Find out the best TV to watch this week – Oct 8 – 14 Our top choices for this week's TV shows

We love a week of entertainment, and this week it is all about the excellent documentaries, from Stacey Dooley Investigates, ITV's Am I a Murderer? and the cooking show Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip. We are also checking in with our favourite celebs on Strictly Come Dancing, while getting our weekly dose of our favourite psychopath on Killing Eve. Check out our picks of the best television shows from Monday 8 October to Sunday 14 October, and feel free to check out our top streaming picks as well...

Monday

Stacey Dooley Investigates – 9pm on BBC One

Stacey might be wowing audiences on Strictly Come Dancing at the moment, but the hard-hitting documentary-maker has also done some amazing projects for the BBC, and her look at the fashion industry for Stacey Dooley Investigates, and how textiles are the second-worst polluting industry, is a brilliant, eye-opening piece of work. Be sure to check it out!

Old People's Homes for 4 year olds – 9pm on Channel 4

Do you enjoy happiness? Then we'd definitely recommend this one. Whoever thought that introducing a group of four-year-olds to a group of senior citizens would be so heart-warming? During their interaction, experts will observe the young children and older people's reactions to one another. The programme follows a three-month experiment, so there are plenty of episodes ahead!

Tuesday

The Great British Bake Off – 8pm on Channel 4

We're really getting to the cream of the crop now, aren't we? After Dan made a shock exit in pastry week, and Briony smashed the competition and won Star Baker after a couple of touch-and-go weeks, the competition really is anyone's game at the moment with this talented bunch of bakers, but how will they fare during Vegan Week?

Wanderlust – 9pm on BBC One

The finale of the popular Toni Collette show sees Joy and Alan drifting apart, with Alan living with Claire, while Joy drifts through life following her relationship drama before taking a risk and going on a journey. Meanwhile, Tom's relationship takes a surprising turn, while Laura decides what she wants.

Wednesday

Am I a Murderer? – 9pm on ITV

Janet Holt claimed that she murdered her business partner over 40 years ago. Admitting her guilt, police investigated and found no evidence on any of the information they gave her, and as such are sure she didn't commit the crime she thinks she did. So what just happened? We can't wait for this fascinating documentary to land on ITV.

The Apprentice – 9pm on BBC One

Comedy ensues when the new group of candidates have to create a comic book aimed at children, before pitching their ideas of industry figures and securing orders. Split into a girls team and a boys team, the boys struggle to make a decision, while the girls run with their idea – but who will ultimately win the challenge?

Thursday

Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road trip – 9pm on ITV

What is it about watching a group of friends have fun learning about another culture, enjoying each other's company and eating great food which is so comforting? In this series, chefs Gordon Ramsay, Gino D'Acampo and Fred Sirieix take a trip to Europe, firstly visiting Gino's homeland, Italy, where they help make food for 50 wedding guests.

No Offence – 9pm on Channel 4

Friday Street coppers are back and dealing with politicians this time. DI Viv Deering has to adopt covert tactics to expose new truths in this hit crime drama. Speaking about what to expect for the series, creator Paul Abbott said: "Series three is about the void left by political parties, clusters of ignorance streamlined in to soldier ants. Whether it’s a real or perceived void doesn’t matter. Predators will always exploit a weakness. Viv Deering really earns her wages in making her voice heard to diverse cultural factions."

Friday

The Big Audition – 9pm on ITV

Take a look behind-the-scenes at the fascinating world of casting. In this episode, the show will look at CITV's search for a new presenter for the show Scrambled. It will also look at how hand modelling works, and the lengths people go behind the scenes to keep their hands look perfect.

Gogglebox – 9pm on Channel 4

Although Amy Tapper has confirmed that she has quit the show, the rest of our favourite sofa groups are back to discuss the latest in news, TV and film with their unique brand of humour and there huge range of opinions – find out their opinions in the exciting upcoming episode!

Saturday

Killing Eve – 9.25pm on BBC One

This thrilling cat and mouse drama goes to a new level in episode five. While Eve does whatever she can to keep an irritating Frank safe from the clutches of Villanelle, the psychopath pays Eve a home visit where the pair face off properly for the first time. Smart, funny and occasionally terrifying, Killing Eve remains the best show on TV right now.

Strictly Come Dancing – 6.40pm on BBC One

Although the show has been in the news this week after Katya Jones and Seann Walsh were spotted kissing at the weekend, the pair are very much back to dance in the upcoming episode of Saturday, which will see the remaining celebrities proving they have what it takes to win the Glitterball trophy.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince – 5.40pm on ITV

Enjoying an evening at Hogwarts by tuning into the sixth instalment of the Harry Potter franchise. In the film, Harry becomes obsessed with an old potions books belonging to the 'Half-blood Prince' as Voldemort tightens his grip on power, and Dumbledore teaches Harry the only way to stop him in his tracks.

Sunday

Doctor Who – 6.55pm on BBC One

After a hugely successful premiere, Jodie's Doctor arrives on an alien planet to find her TARDIS, and accidentally brings along her new three friends, Yaz, Ryan and Graham, for the ride. Without a TARDIS at her disposal, how will the Doctor get her friends home, and more importantly, how is she going to find it with nothing but a sonic screwdriver?!

The Cry – 9pm on BBC One

The third instalment of The Cry sees Jenna Coleman's Joanna trying to deal with the press attention following the kidnapping of her baby son, Noah. But is all really as it seems? The police begin to focus their investigation on the couple, while Joanna and Alistair decide to do a TV interview to share their side of the story.

Butterfly – 9pm on ITV

This new ITV story focuses on separated couple Vicky and Stephen, who must both deal with the revelation that their 11-year-old son Max identifies as a girl. While Stephen moves back into the family home to stay closer to his children, Vicky is terrified of what will happen if Max embraces his identity.

