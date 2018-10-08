Schoolchildren take over HELLO! office for new Channel 4 show When I Grow Up Get all the details on the brand new show...

HELLO!'s offices were turned upside down earlier this year when a group of lively seven to nine year olds were given a chance to learn about the journalism industry by working at a magazine while being filmed for the new Channel 4 show, When I Grow Up. In the show, which will be aired later this year, a group of young children try their hand at a number of different career paths, with journalism being one of their possible future occupations.

Speaking about welcoming the bunch of youngsters to the HELLO! offices, our editor-in-chief Rosie Nixon said: "The idea of handing over the reins at HELLO! to a group of seven year olds initially seemed like a crazy idea, but I loved the premise behind this programme and the opportunity to show what an incredible career journalism can be, whatever your background. And what a journey it turned out to be! There were moments of stress, hilarity plus a few arguments and tears shed along the way, but the children surprised us all. I can't wait to give viewers an insight into life at HELLO! magazine." She continued: "If we encourage just a few children, who may never have considered they could work at a magazine like HELLO!, to think that journalism could be the career for them, then I will be very pleased. And by the way, we did manage to go to press on time - just!"

The children will also be trying their hand working at a chocolate factory, and at Hunter's estate agent. Speaking about the upcoming series, the head of factual entertainment for Channel 4, Alf Lawrie, said: "We are delighted to work with Optomen on this innovative series. It tackles a big issue – social mobility – with wit, warmth and purpose, and the final result is both heart-warming and revealing in equal measure."

