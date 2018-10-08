Katya Jones swooned over Seann Walsh's sexy Matrix look before kissing photos emerged The pair were caught kissing in a London street last week

Strictly Come Dancing stars Katya Jones and Seann Walsh have been at the centre of a kissing scandal, and in an interview that was recorded straight after Saturday night's show, Katya was heard swooning over her dance partner. The pair had performed the Paso Doble – Seann sporting a sexy leather, Matrix-inspired look. Katya spoke to the BBC's Strictly Confidential podcast about how fantastic the comedian looked during the routine, saying: "He looked pretty damn good didn't he?"

The pro dancer seemed to be a big fan of Seann's Keanu Reeves-inspired slicked back locks saying: "Darker, straight, and in a pony – boom." The comments were made before news broke that the two stars had been photographed kissing in public, which they have since called a "one-off drunken mistake".

The pair were caught kissing last week

Katya, 29, told podcast listeners that she had the idea for the Matrix-inspired routine for three years but was just waiting for the perfect partner. "I mean Seann was just perfect for this role, absolutely perfect, he does the best impressions of Neo, he does the slow motion, he loves it, he loves the music, so it all came at the right time," Katya said.

She continued to talk about her and Seann's special partnership saying: "It's all about the person you get and the concept doesn't come together unless it's for the right celebrity, so it was the year, I just had to do it with Seann – he absolutely did justice to it I am so happy."

The interview took place before footage emerged of the duo in a romantic embrace in the street outside a London pub last week. Both of the stars have long-term partners, with Seann Walsh in a three-year relationship with girlfriend Rebecca Humphries, and Katya being married to fellow professional Strictly dancer Neil Jones. In an apology statement on Twitter, Seann commented on the kiss saying: "In light of the story in today's newspaper I would like to offer my sincere apologies for my actions. This is no excuse but it was a one-off drunken mistake which I am truly sorry for."

Katya, who has been married to professional dancer Neil since 2013, also issued an apology online saying: "I'm so sorry about any offence or hurt I may have caused with my actions. I wasn't thinking and it was a one-off mistake after some drinks. I love my husband and we are very happy together, this is not a reflection on our relationship."

