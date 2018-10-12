Ryan Prescott reveals reality of filming shocking Corrie scenes Ryan Prescott opened up about the shocking Corrie episode

Ryan Prescott, who plays Ryan in Coronation Street, has opened up about filming being hit by a car in the popular soap, admitting that he found the several days of filming on location tricky thanks for having to lie still for hours. Chatting to HELLO!, he said: "[Being still was] probably the most difficult thing for me because I have a lot of additional energy."

Ryan joked he was lying in a puddle for part of filming

He joked: "At one point it was a puddle, I was in a puddle and there was just a moment, a hairline of a minute, where I think dozed off… I think I was just lying down for so long, but it's all part of it. I think when you're covered in all that stuff it's just icky so you're just trying to stick it out." Speaking about his reaction to finding out that he would be hit by a car in the popular show, he continued: "I was happy to be doing juicy stuff and be a big part in a storyline that was going on. When my time comes, my times comes… I'm just grateful for any time that I do get. Especially when you've been unemployed for a while that gratitude comes quite naturally."

He joked: "You never know what the writers are going to do, so when you first get it they could just carry me out for the rest of the contract and I could go. I try to not get too hung up about when things are gonna end because you're so in the middle of doing everything anyway - it's nice to have something with a bit of juice in it and it always comes with a bit of risk, you never know." In the episode, Ryan is trying to escape Ronan with his brother, Ali, who also opened up about filming, telling HELLO!: "You come off set and you feel very emotionally drained and sometimes you come out of working in a bit of a bad mood really, so it's quite hard. I think if you're doing emotional scenes for a period of a month or two and almost get slightly depressed because it really brings you down, you've got to be in that mind set for it."

