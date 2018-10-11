Coronation Street's Lucy Fallon makes shock confession: 'I feel like I've let everyone down' The actress plays Bethany Platt in the ITV soap

Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon, who plays Bethany Platt in the ITV soap, has surprised her fans on Twitter after confessing something that many consider to be very unusual. The star wrote on her social media account on Wednesday night: "Never had a cup of tea in my life and I intend to keep it that way." Lucy was soon inundated with comments, with many asking her why she has never tried the popular hot beverage. "Are you even Northern?" one joked, while another said: "You need to get down to Roy's Café!" A third said: "What? Can't cope without a good cup of tea."

Lucy Fallon's tweet shocked people

Replying to her tweet, Lucy then explained the reason why she isn’t keen to try a cup of tea. "It's just the say it smells I can't get on board with it," she said. After reading the many comments that her tweet had attracted, Lucy later added: "I feel like I've let everyone down!"

Lucy has taken the soap world by a storm since her debut as Bethany in 2015, and has picked up a number of prestigious accolades including Best Actress at the British Soap Awards. And while she appears to be confident, just like the rest of us, the actress has her insecurities. Lucy admitted to The Sunday People that she has signed up with a personal trainer as she wasn’t "happy" with her body. "I get insecure about things. I think body confidence is one of those things that concerns everybody," she said. "No one is ever completely happy with how they look."

Lucy joked that she had let everyone down

The star recently came back to the UK following a romantic break away with her boyfriend Tom Leech. The couple went to Jamaica, and enjoyed a luxury stay at a luxury beach resort. In-between her hectic Corrie schedule, lucky Lucy has enjoyed a total of six holidays throughout the year, with previous breaks including St Lucia, Cyprus and Paris.

