Coronation Street spoilers Monday 15 - Friday 19 October Coronation Street spoilers are right here!

Find out everything you need to know about the upcoming episodes of Corrie! In next week's episodes, the Platt family react to Nick returning to town, Robert grows suspicious of Ali's behaviour, and Sinead struggles with her diagnosis. Find out all of the Coronation Street spoilers below...

Monday part one

Peter is unimpressed to discover Nick is back in town, while Gail is surprised but delighted that he is back. David is furious at his return, telling him that he wasn't around when he needed him. Gail berates Nick for neglecting his family and Nick promises to come to No. 8 as soon as he has spoken to Leanne. Elsewhere, the police question Ali about being at the death of Cormac and the crash involving Ronan.

Monday part two

After everything that has happened Liz gets dressed up to the nines, puts on a brave face and walks into the Rovers, leaving Johnny looking nervously at his wife. Meanwhile, Toyah is horrified to see that Leanne is speaking to Nick, and tells him off for leaving Leanne in the lurch when she needed him the most. Nick goes to No. 8 where Gail is thrilled to see him, but David makes it clear he wants nothing to do with him. The police quiz Ali about the firearm found in Ronan's car, but Ali denies all knowledge. Elsewhere, Vicky takes pleasure in winding up the factory girls, and Peter wishes he could fire her but knows he can't for Simon's sake.

Wednesday part one

Robert begins to become suspicious of Ali's behaviour. The police question Michelle about the accident and she is shocked when they tell her Ronan had a gun in his car. Meanwhile, Peter reaches the end of his tether with Vicky goading Sinead, and bans the use of all mobile phones in the factory. When Sinead answers her phone because the hospital are ringing about collecting her biopsy results, Vicky reports her to Peter and tries to grab her phone. A fight ensues and Peter suspends both women for a week. Meanwhile Daniel confides in Ken that he's been offered a place on a Masters course but feels the time is not right with the pregnancy.

When Gail reveals that David did a stint in prison for beating up Gary, Nick's shocked. Sarah points out that if he hadn't turned his back on his family he would know these things and he feels guilty for his absence. He calls to see Leanne and tells her how sorry he is for the way he let her down and how he wants to make it up to her. Elsewhere, a guilty Johnny makes Jenny breakfast in bed.

Wednesday part two

Michelle returns home to find Ali with his bags packed. Will he leave? Meanwhile, Peter insists to Daniel he had no choice but to suspend Sinead, who tells him he has to accept his place on the Masters course. Nick makes it clear to Leanne that he wants her back, but will she agree? David lets slip that he considered taking his own life, Nick is horrified but David makes it clear he won't discuss it and wants nothing more to do with him. Simon tells Nick about falling in with Tyler's gang and getting into trouble, and Carla is shocked to see Nick getting into his car. Elsewhere, when Peter reveals that he's suspended Vicky, Simon's horrified, fearing that Tyler will make his life hell. Fiz and Izzy make it clear to Peter that if Vicky returns to work, they'll walk out.

Friday part one

An upbeat Daniel tells Ken he has decided to enrol on his Masters course with Sinead's blessing. Meanwhile, Sinead attends her hospital appointment to be told she has cervical cancer and should consider a termination. Ken finds her at the flat in tears and she tells him about her diagnosis.

Michelle confides in Robert about Ali's worries over Ronan. Elsewhere, Brian's plans to take Cathy on holiday are thwarted when he is asked to run the school holiday club. Peter gets Vicky a job at a rival company. Kevin and Jack go for a meeting with the prosthetics expert. The police call at the garage.

Friday part two

Ken is horrified when Sinead reveals she doesn't want to tell Daniel about the cancer as she doesn't want him put in a position where he has to choose between her and the baby. Will Ken agree? Meanwhile, Roy tells Jude he has been shortlisted for a Good Samaritan award. Angie suggests they celebrate over dinner at the Bistro where she apologises for going on the date behind his back. Jude is pleased that they seem to still have a spark.

The police question Kevin about Michelle's car, explaining that it was involved in a fatal crash. Kevin confirms that Abi serviced the car and she's a trusted mechanic. Elsewhere, Gary tells Kevin that he has an old army mate who's an amputee and trains with the Paralympians. He suggests it might be good for Jack to meet him and Kevin agrees. When Cathy excitedly shows Brian some holiday brochures, he breaks the news that Phil, the Deputy Head, has tasked him with running the holiday club and it's an honour he can't refuse. Masking her disappointment, Cathy assures him he has her full support.