The Cry viewers shocked by huge plot twist – find out what happened

The Cry viewers took to social media to express their shock after the popular BBC show took an unexpected turn. Throughout the series, which follows a married couple's horror after their baby disappears during a trip to Australia, the show has revealed in snippets that in the future, Joanne will be in court and accused of murder. While fans have assumed that the mother was on trial for the death of her baby, it was actually revealed in the penultimate episode that she is actually on trial for the murder of her husband, Alastair.

Taking to Twitter to discuss the twist, one person wrote: "When you realise you've been following the wrong murder trial the last three episodes! Very clever, did not see that coming! BBC are blowing it out the park with these dramas recently!" Another person added: "Well knowing he's dead has cheered me up, think I'd have murdered him too." In the episode, it was also revealed that Joanne accidentally killed her baby son by accidentally giving him in wrong medicine on the flight, although she is certain that she didn't. As such, viewers are certain that Alastair was behind their son's death, and that is why Joanne will eventually murder him.

One person tweeted: "My theory is that Alistar overdosed Noah when he took him into the bathroom after Joanna was exhausted on the plane and now he makes Joanna responsible." Another person added: "The Cry theory: Baby was killed by the bush fire smoke mentioned in first episode. Alistair convinces Jo it was her meds to control her for the sake of his custody case. Jo finds out and kills Alistair which is the trial we now witness."

