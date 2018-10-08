Here's how The Cry will end, according to the book Be warned! Spoilers of the ending of The Cry ahead...

Fans have been captivated by the new BBC One drama The Cry, which follows Jenna Coleman as a new mother left devastated after her baby goes missing during a trip to Australia, which sparks a nationwide search for the infant. But is all what it seems? Since the show is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Helen FitzGerald, we can reveal how the novel version ends, but be warned! MAJOR spoilers ahead in case you want to find out what happens for yourself…

Spoilers for The Cry ahead!

Although the TV show could well have changed the ending, in the book poor baby Noah meets a tragic end after Alistair accidentally gives his son a fatal overdose of medicine, which the couple then agree to cover up by faking a kidnapping. The TV show shows every sign of staying faithful to the novel, as episode two saw Joanna and Alistair discussing that they need a "change of rules", with Alistair saying that while the police are smart, "we are smarter". The scene then changes to a flashback of the couple in the car at the supermarket, where Noah supposedly went missing, but the baby's car seat is already empty.

Loading the player...

READ: Doctor Who: The first reactions are in for Jodie Whittaker's Doctor

Speaking about whether to TV series will follow the novel, the show's executive producer Claire Mundell told the Express: "I couldn't possibly comment. Read the book… But read it after, because the ending is on page one." Fans have been discussing theories of what happened on Twitter, with one person writing: "OMG! They're in on it! Did the baby die on the plane, did they kill him, was it an accident? So many questions!" Another person added: "Noah was never seen alive once they left the plane. When they park up and see the abandoned house, she opens the back door of the car. Noah already dead and hidden there? When the cleaner sees them in holiday home, we just see her holding what appears to be a baby."

READ: Why Jenna Coleman struggled with the childbirth scenes in The Cry

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.