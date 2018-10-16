Kim Woodburn finally breaks her silence following Coleen Nolan feud on Loose Women Coleen Nolan went on a hiatus following the heated row Loose Women

Kim Woodburn has set the record straight following her heated argument with Loose Women panellist Coleen Nolan, which saw her storm off from the ITV daytime show. In August, the pair appeared on the chat show to clear the air after first locking horns on Celebrity Big Brother last year. However, things swiftly turned soured between the two. In a new interview with New! magazine, Kim, 76, hinted that she felt "conned" by producers as she thought joint TV appearance was a "reconciliation on Coleen's behalf".

Coleen and Kim locked horns on Loose Women in August

"I was asked to do Loose Women and I didn't think it would turn out like it did - very hurtful," recalled Kim, adding: "I was told that it was a reconciliation on Coleen's behalf... I don't know if the producers didn’t tell her, or if they conned both of us to get us on." After the appearance, Coleen revealed she was taking a hiatus to recover from the online backlash. "I don't wish her any harm and I'm sorry she has no job on Loose Women," said Kim, she then continued: "I can say hand on heart, I didn’t cause it and I hope, in time, she gets back on her feet."

MORE: Loose Women comment on Coleen Nolan's hiatus following Kim Woodburn row

On the show, the How Clean Is Your House presenter was reduced to tears as she opened up about her time in the CBB house, claiming that she had been bullied by Coleen and other contestants. "I will never forget what the likes of her and everybody else were doing, they were laughing at me," Kim shared. Coleen sister's Linda responded by telling Kim she was "talentless". The day after Coleen announced her hiatus, Kaye Adams addressed the situation, telling the audience: "Before we get started, as some of you may be aware, Coleen is taking a bit of time out from Loose Women. We all just want to send her our love and our very best wishes." She added: "Coleen is a brilliant Loose Woman and we really hope to see her back here very soon indeed."

Loading the player...

Just before she took her break, Coleen appeared on This Morning, and broke down in tears as she apologised for any offence caused. "It was never meant to be like that, I genuinely thought she was coming to make amends, that is what I was told and it didn't go that way from the moment she came out," she explained. The TV star continued: "And I have to say it was so shocking, genuinely shocking for all of us, I don't like to see anyone in that much distress how she was at the end, it has been the worst week of my life."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.