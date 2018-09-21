Nadia Sawalha gives update on Coleen Nolan's return to Loose Women Coleen was recently embroiled in an explosive row with Kim Woodburn

Nadia Sawalha has given fans an update on Coleen Nolan's return to Loose Women. This comes just weeks after the former singer revealed her decision to take a hiatus from the ITV daytime show. When asked how she was doing following her on-air row with Kim Woodburn, TV presenter Nadia told Daily Star: "The whole thing has been upsetting for everybody. Everybody's in contact with [Coleen]. Everybody's supporting her, and we can't wait to have her back on the show." She added: "Yes [Coleen's coming back]. I don't know [when]."

Earlier this month, Coleen revealed her immediate hiatus which was prompted by her well-publicised spat with Kim. She released a statement via Twitter, which read: "Following the constant online bullying trolling and misrepresentation of her words, actions and reactions, it is with sad regret Coleen is taking immediate hiatus from all current commitments including Loose Women and postponing her Never Too Late solo tour." The message also read: "Coleen has spent 50 years in showbusiness and 18 years as one of the most loved members of the Loose Women panel and has never been subject to such a horrifying torrent of online abuse or such a heartbreaking attack on her reputation."

Both Coleen and Kim's feud first started when they starred in Celebrity Big Brother together in January 2017. Coleen also postponed her solo tour in the wake of the argument. During a recent appearance on This Morning, the 53-year-old broke down in tears as she apologised for any offence caused. "It was never meant to be like that, I genuinely thought she was coming to make amends, that is what I was told and it didn't go that way from the moment she came out," she explained. The TV star continued: "And I have to say it was so shocking, genuinely shocking for all of us, I don't like to see anyone in that much distress how she was at the end, it has been the worst week of my life."

