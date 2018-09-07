Loose Women break silence on Coleen Nolan's hiatus following Kim Woodburn row Coleen said she was 'taking a break from all current commitments'

Loose Women panellists have responded to Coleen Nolan's decision to go on a hiatus, and offered their support following her shock announcement. Appearing on Friday's Loose Women, host Kaye Adams told the audience: "Before we get started, as some of you may be aware, Coleen is taking a bit of time out from Loose Women. We all just want to send her our love and our very best wishes." She added: "Coleen is a brilliant Loose Woman and we really hope to see her back here very soon indeed."

Coleen Nolan received a huge backlash following her row with Kim Woodburn

The comment comes hours after Coleen revealed her immediate hiatus which was prompted by her well-publicised row with Kim Woodburn. She released a statement via Twitter, which read: "Following the constant online bullying trolling and misrepresentation of her words, actions and reactions, it is with sad regret Coleen is taking immediate hiatus from all current commitments including Loose Women and postponing her Never Too Late solo tour." The message also read: "Coleen has spent 50 years in showbusiness and 18 years as one of the most loved members of the Loose Women panel and has never been subject to such a horrifying torrent of online abuse or such a heartbreaking attack on her reputation."

It continued: "Coleen is devastated to let her supporters and fans down, but is currently not strong enough to withstand this constant and unfounded online abuse, so she will be taking time out and spending it with her children and family where she feels loved and respected. She sends her love to everyone who has supported her and knows who she really is and plans to return when she feels stronger." Earlier this week, Coleen appeared on This Morning to apologise for any offence caused. Breaking down in tears, she said: "It was never meant to be like that, I genuinely thought she was coming to make amends, that is what I was told and it didn't go that way from the moment she came out."

The TV star continued: "And I have to say it was so shocking, genuinely shocking for all of us, I don't like to see anyone in that much distress how she was at the end, it has been the worst week of my life." Both Coleen and Kim's feud first started when they starred in Celebrity Big Brother together in January 2017. Following Kim's appearance on Loose Women last week, many viewers felt Coleen was in the wrong during the interview. Coleen then added: "I don't know what I did wrong. I didn’t say anything in that interview because she needs help and I feel sorry for her."

