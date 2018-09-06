Coleen Nolan is stepping down from Loose Women following Kim Woodburn row – details The singer has been a panellist on the show since 2010

Coleen Nolan has revealed that she is stepping down from Loose Women. The TV personality, who has been a panellist on the ITV daytime show since 2010, confirmed that she was taking an immediate hiatus on Thursday following her well-publicised row with Kim Woodburn last week.

She announced the news in a statement via Twitter, which read: "Following the constant online bullying trolling and misrepresentation of her words, actions and reactions, it is with sad regret Coleen is taking immediate hiatus from all current commitments including Loose Women and postponing her Never Too Late solo tour. Coleen has spent 50 years in showbusiness and 18 years as one of the most loved members of the Loose Women panel and has never been subject to such a horrifying torrent of online abuse or such a heartbreaking attack on her reputation."

It continued: "Coleen is devastated to let her supporters and fans down, but is currently not strong enough to withstand this constant and unfounded online abuse, so she will be taking time out and spending it with her children and family where she feels loved and respected. She sends her love to everyone who has supported her and knows who she really is and plans to return when she feels stronger."

On Tuesday, Coleen had broken down in tears during an interview on This Morning as she opened up about the online backlash she had received as a result of her showdown with Kim, which included an online petition circulating to get Coleen fired which has garnered over 10,000 signatures. She told the presenters: "It was never meant to be like that, I genuinely thought she was coming to make amends, that is what I was told and it didn't go that way from the moment she came out." She continued: "And I have to say it was so shocking, genuinely shocking for all of us, I don't like to see anyone in that much distress how she was at the end, it has been the worst week of my life." Bursting into tears, Coleen added: "She needs help and I feel terribly sorry for her."

Coleen's heated argument with Kim saw the How Clean Is Your House star walk off air during the live interview. The incident caused mixed reactions from viewers who took sides on social media, and over 7,000 complaints were made about the episode to Ofcom. The complaints were related to the way Coleen, her sister Linda and the other Loose Women panellists, Janet Street-Porter and Linda Robson, treated Kim during the segment.

