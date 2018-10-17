EastEnders spoilers: Pregnant Hayley Slater makes big decision after being rushed to hospital Your weekly EastEnders spoilers from Monday 22 October to Friday 26 October

EastEnders has another week of drama lined up for the residents of Albert Square, in particularly Hayley Slater. The troubled mum-to-be is rushed to hospital after getting contractions, and with her family turning against her, she ends up making a big decision about the future for both herself and the baby. Elsewhere, Sharon Mitchell and Keanu Taylor continue to worry over who their mysterious blackmailer could be, and Dot Cotton is left upset when she finds out that Dr Legg is refusing cancer treatment. By the end of the week, Bex Fowler celebrates her 18th birthday, and receives a touching gift that had been bought in advanced by Shakil before he died.

Monday 22 October – A social worker turns up to see Hayley

After her week of drinking and threatening to jump off a balcony last week, Hayley is left shocked when a social worker turns up unannounced at the house to talk about her state of mind. Although reluctant to talk at first, Hayley soon opens up, but later has it out with Jean after believing her to be responsible for the visit. When Kat and Stacey arrive, they break up the argument and Hayley soon realises it was Kat who was the one to make the call, leading to a fiery exchange of words. Across the Square, Keanu and Sharon continue to see each other in secret, but Sharon is left alarmed after she finds out from Linda that Phil has been in touch. Later, when Karen leaves The Vic, she catches Sharon and Keanu kissing. But will she stay quiet?

Hayley Slater isn't having a good week

Tuesday 23 October – Dot worries for Dr Legg when he is taken to hospital

Dot panics for Dr Legg when she learns that he has been taken ill in hospital. After Keanu takes her to see her old friend, Dot is relieved to find out that it was just a routine check, but left worried when she finds out that he has decided not to have any treatment for his cancer. Sharon and Keanu's relationship is threatened by Karen who confronts her son about what she saw in the alleyway. Despite wanting his mum to stay out of his business, it isn’t long before Karen confronts Sharon and pleads with her to end their affair. Hayley has been staying at the Ahmed's since her fight with Kat, and Jean asks Kat to go and apologise.

Sharon and Keanu try and work out who is blackmailing them

Thursday 25 October – Hayley is rushed to hospital

Hayley is rushed to hospital after getting contractions, throwing the Slaters into a panic. As Hayley is taken away, Stacey reminds Kat of her attitude towards Hayley, giving her food for thought. The contractions turn out to be a false alarm and Hayley returns home, but is shocked to find out what Jean has done. Is it a step too far? Dot ignores Dr Legg's calls after discovering that he won't be having any treatment, but after a chat with Max she later changes her mind and agrees to help him make the most of the time he has left. Keanu, meanwhile, is suspicious about who the blackmailer is and sets up a plan to find out the truth once and for all.

Dot is worried about Dr Legg

Friday 26 October – Bex receives a birthday surprise

Bex celebrates her 18th birthday and has a heart-to-heart with Carmel, revealing that Shakil had bought her a hot air balloon ride for her milestone celebration. Carmel then offers Bex another special present to remind her of Shakil forever. Elsewhere, Karen does her best to distract Keanu from what has happened, while Jean tries to put things right with Hayley, who later makes a huge decision regarding her future.

