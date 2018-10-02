EastEnders spoilers: Ruby Allen assaulted by Martin Fowler's old school friends Your weekly spoilers for Monday 8 October to Friday 12 October

EastEnders has welcomed back Ruby Allen for a hard-hitting storyline which will air next week. Following a night out with Martin and Stacey, Ruby finds herself in a dark situation and will be heavily relying on her friends for support after a series of traumatic events. Elsewhere on Albert Square, Tiffany Butcher humiliates Bernadette when she invites her to hang out with her and the gang, while Whitney worries for her younger sister when she finds out she is still dating Jagger. Mel Owen, meanwhile, makes a big decision about her future, and Billy Mitchell continues to pine over Honey as he watches her move on with new boyfriend Adam.

Martin's old school friends arrive in Walford

Monday 8 October - Whitney bans Tiffany from seeing Jagger

Whitney is adamant that Tiffany stops seeing Jagger, causing Tiffany to lie to her and pretend that she has been dumped, before secretly messaging him behind her sister's back. Martin is invited to a school reunion and asks Stacey and Ruby to come along. But as the night kicks off, Ruby soon gets chatting to some of Martin's friends – Matt, Glenn and Ross, and Ruby takes a particular shine to Ross. As the night comes to a close, Martin and Stacey head home while Ruby continues the party with Martin's friends.

Ruby is in danger

Tuesday 9 October – Ruby realises she has been raped

Following the party, Ruby meets up with Stacey, but Stacey senses something isn’t right when she overhears her friend asking for the morning after pill at the chemist. After discovering that Ruby slept with Martin's friend Ross, Stacey is shocked to find out that Ruby later passed out, but woke up with Matt. While Ruby dismisses the situation and blames herself for being drunk, Stacey insists that she did nothing wrong and that she was raped. Martin, meanwhile, hears his friends' version of events and questions their actions, but he is told that it was all consensual.

Bernadette is humiliated by the gang

Thursday 11 October – Stacey goes to the police following Ruby's ordeal

Stacey grows concerned for Ruby when she can't get hold of her, and things only get worse when Martin tells her that his friends insisted that it was consensual. Stacey then goes off to the police station to seek advice, and later finds Ruby on her return, who is struggling with the aftermath of the party. Stacey then tells her friend that there is still time to go to the clinic and then they can decide whether or not to go to the police. Mel, meanwhile, falls out with Ray but the pair later make up and enjoy a drink together. Ray then suddenly rushes off, and when Mel goes to find him, she makes a shocking discovery. Elsewhere, Bernadette is left humiliated after being invited to hang out with Tiffany and the gang, while Billy tries and fails to interfere with Honey's new relationship with Adam.

Mel makes a big decision

Friday 12 October – Tiffany is left hurt by Jagger's actions

Tiffany witnesses Louise and Jagger talking and she grows jealous, and later is hurt when he stands her up. Martin is torn about what to believe and asks Kush for some advice, while Mel makes a surprising decision about her future. Billy continues to grow jealous of Honey and Adam, which causes him to confront Honey, who then makes a big decision about her future.

