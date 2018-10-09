EastEnders spoilers: Dot Cotton told shocking news after seeing Doctor Legg Your weekly spoilers for Monday 15 to Friday 19 October

There's another dramatic week of drama and betrayal in EastEnders, and Hayley Slater particularly suffers. The mum-to-be continues to struggle with the idea of having a baby, and when the guilt of fathering Alfie Moon's child gets too much, she finds herself in a very dangerous situation. When Jean and Kat find her, they grow even more concerned for her wellbeing. Elsewhere, Sharon Mitchell and Keanu Taylor's relationship comes to an end, Martin and Stacey Fowler go into questioning over Ruby's rape ordeal after she goes to the police, and Dot Cotton worries for her health, resulting in her meeting Doctor Legg – who tells her some shocking news.

Ruby Allen struggles in the aftermath of her rape ordeal

Monday 15 October – Ruby Allen receives nasty comments online

Following her rape ordeal, Ruby tells Stacey that she has been receiving nasty comments online, and Stacey is convinced that Martin's friends are behind them. Martin then learns some new information about the night which causes him to question everything. When he later tells Stacey, she tells Ruby to take her through exactly what happened that night. Elsewhere, Hayley continues to struggle with the idea of becoming a mum and the continual questions about the father. Sharon receives a text from an unknown number revealing that they have seen her kissing Keanu, while Dot returns to Albert Square, but Sonia soon picks up that something isn’t right.

Sharon and Keanu's secret relationship is threatened again

Tuesday 16 October – Has Jean worked out who the dad of Hayley's baby is?

After visiting Mariam, Hayley feels even more guilty when she finds out about a child she fostered with a health condition, leaving her worried about her unborn baby after drinking throughout the pregnancy. When she later confides in Jean and lets slip about drinking in Spain, Jean questions who the father is again suspiciously – has she put two and two together? Sharon and Keanu both receive further messages from a mystery number about their affair, and are given an ultimatum, while Dot worries about her health as she waits at the doctor's surgery. Ruby finally heads to the police station to report her rape.

Hayley overhears some harsh words from Kat

Thursday 18 October – Hayley puts her life in danger

Hayley is caught drinking in the park by Keanu who tells her what he really thinks about her behaviour. Keanu then realises how vulnerable she is and feels guilty, and later the Slaters worry when there's no sign of Hayley. Jean and Kat go looking for her, only to find her at an abandoned block of flats, sitting on the edge of a tower block balcony. After going to the police station, Ruby goes quiet and Stacey gets worried, but later finds out from the police that both she and Martin will need to make a statement too. However, will Martin keep quiet about his discovery when asked to by Stacey? Sharon and Keanu are forced to end their relationship, and Dot makes an appointment to meet an old friend – Doctor Legg.

Dot hears some shocking words from Doctor Legg

Friday 19 October – Dot hears some shocking news

After her visit to the doctors while catching up with Doctor Legg at Robbie's birthday party, Dot hears some shocking news. Elsewhere, Kat tries to persuade Hayley to come down from the edge, but Hayley tells her that she wouldn’t be helping if she knew the truth. After a heart-to-heart with Jean, Hayley comes down and thanks Jean for everything, but when she is back at the house, she overhears some harsh words from Kat. Meanwhile, Martin continues to be torn between his friends and Ruby's different accounts from the night.

