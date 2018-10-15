What's on streaming: Our top choices of Netflix, NOW TV and Amazon Prime for 15 – 21 October There are some seriously good shows coming your way...

There are some awesome shows coming to Netflix, NOW TV and Amazon Prime this week for you to sink your teeth into! Whether you want to be scared silly for in preparation for Halloween, would like to cute film to put on with your youngsters or are obsessed with superhero shows, there's something on the list for everyone! If you're still stuck for choice, check out our top TV picks here…

Netflix

Haunted - 19/10

If you were after a spooky one to scare you out of your wits for Halloween, this is it! According to Netflix, Haunted gives a chilling glimpse into the first-person accounts from people who have witnessed horrifying, peculiar, extraordinary supernatural events and other unexplained phenomenon that continue to haunt them. Yep, sign us up, we're ready to be scared silly!

Marvel's Daredevil: Season 3 - 19/10

Wilson Fisk is back in season three of the brilliant Daredevil. In the new series, having barely survived from the events of The Defenders, Matt is determined to put his old life as a lawyer behind him to focus on what is really important – destroying Wilson Fisk. Of course, his friends Foggy and Karen have other ideas. If you struggled with season two, this is definitely the time to return to the superhero show, as it is back on fighting form.

Making a Murderer: Part 2 - 19/10

Making a Murderer had an international audience debating whether Steven Avery and Brendan Dassey really were guilty of murder, and season two will fill us all in on what happened after the show became a huge hit. With a national profile and new support, the documentary will show the pair continue to fight for exoneration.

Derren Brown: Sacrifice - 19/10

Fans of Derren Brown won't want to miss this one. In the one-off special, the psychological illusionist attempts to radically transform one man's prejudices by using some serious psychological techniques, with the aim of leading the subject to a terrifying choice – whether he should lay down his life for a complete stranger.

NOW TV

The Flash: Season 5 – 18/10

After the season four finale revealed that Nora was actually Barry and Iris' daughter from the future, the team must work out how to get her to her original timeline without sending time into tatters. The group will also be faced with a new baddies, Cicado, who is out to get revenge by killing metahumans.

Coco - 20/10

We're breaking the rules a little bit by adding this film, but it is too lovely not to! The story follows Miguel, a musician frustrated by his family's ban on playing music. After stealing a guitar on Dia de los Muertos, the youngster finds himself in the Land of the Dead with his ancestors, and has to find his way back. Be warned, you will SOB.

Amazon Prime

Lore: Season 2 – 19/10

The anthology series is back for season two to take a look at the real stories that were the inspiration behind myths and legends. Season two will continue to share the amazing tales originally told by podcast, and we're ready to get stuck in with the slightly creepy show ahead of Halloween.