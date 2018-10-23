Coronation Street to air special episode starring just four characters Are you looking forward to this episode?

Coronation Street has revealed that it will air a one-off special episode which will focus on just one family – the Barlows – for the duration of the show. The episode, which will air on Monday 29 October, will only feature the characters Ken, Peter, Daniel and Sinead, as Daniel finds out the devastating news that his new wife Sinead has cervical cancer. Prior to the episode, Sinead kept her cancer diagnosis a secret from Daniel, but later broke down and told Ken, swearing him to secrecy.

Daniel will find out about Sinead

After Sinead collapses and is taken to hospital, Daniel discovers the truth about Sinead's illness and that Ken knew about it all along. Struggling to deal with the news, he heads back to number 1 to have it out with his dad but is intercepted by Peter in the backyard. The pair discuss Ken's fathering skills and their upbringing, unaware that Ken has heard every word.

Daniel and Peter have a heart to heart

Speaking about the upcoming episode, William Roache said: "When Daniel does find out Ken gets the full blast of all the pent up resentment that Daniel has lurking because he was an absent father. It's a great episode, drawing on their history and bringing all those things together… I love it when we're working in the Barlows, I'm very fond of them all in real life, I'm really enjoying having a full house again. A few years ago there was just Ken, Tracy and Amy. Now there's Tracy, Amy, Daniel, Adam, Peter, Simon, Steve and Sinead as well, there are so many stories to tell."

READ: Shayne Ward on how his daughter Willow is following in his acting footsteps

Loading the player...

The only other actors in the episode will be playing a doctor and a nurse at the hospital, but will otherwise focus on William, Chris Gascoyne, Rob Mallard and Katie McGlynn. Speaking about preparing for the episode, Rob – who plays Daniel - said: "It was like doing a play, we had a read through and rehearsals. The pressure was on because in a normal episode they cut away to another storyline but this one is all on us. We had a great time filming it."

READ:Coronation Street's Ali actor James Burrows admits devastating real life events help him stay in character