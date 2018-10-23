Shayne Ward on how his daughter Willow is following in his acting footsteps, and which soap he would move to The former Coronation Street actor picked up the Best Exit award at the Inside Soap Awards on Monday night

Shayne Ward and his partner Sophie Austin recently starred alongside each other in psychological thriller film Stairs, and it sounds like their talents for performing are already rubbing off on their two-year-old daughter Willow! Talking to HELLO! at the Inside Soap Awards on Monday night, Shayne said of his daughter: "Willow's singing everywhere. Me and Sophie are saying she will be the next Barbra Streisand! She loves it, it's one of those things when she gets older when you will ask whether I want her to get into the industry, and it's whatever she wants and we will back her 100 percent. She is definitely going to do something, we aren’t even forcing it upon her and she's like only two and she's an amazing character. She's got her little piano and sings every morning, she loves it!"

Shayne Ward's daughter Willow loves to sing!

It was an exciting night for Shayne, who enjoyed catching up with all his old cast mates at the star-studded event. The talented actor also took away the Best Exit award for his harrowing portrayal of male suicide after his character Aidan Connor took his own life unexpectedly earlier in the year. On missing Coronation Street, Shayne told reporters, including HELLO!: "I miss the banter with everyone, that's why they fact that they invited me tonight is brilliant, and to see all my old cast mates, as well as a lot of guys from other soaps who I have become friends with over the years." "I stay in touch with a lot of my old cast mates, including Faye Brookes who played my sister Kate, Samia Longchambon, of course Catherine Tyldesley, Ali King and Richard Hawley who played my dad Johnny. He called me before to wish me good luck tonight," he added.

The actor played Aidan Connor in Coronation Street

And while Shayne adored his time on Coronation Street, he would never say never to appearing in another soap. "You never know about another soap either, now Kate Oates has gone down to EastEnders and Casualty – you never know," he said. Shayne would also love to star in a drama. "My focus after three years in Corrie is acting and I want a great British drama. You only live once, I would love to work in Peaky Blinders," he said.

