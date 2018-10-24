EastEnders spoilers: Hayley Slater dies after traumatic childbirth? Your weekly spoilers from Monday 29 October to Friday 2 November

It's Halloween next week, and EastEnders has yet more drama and heartbreak in store. Things especially aren't looking very good for troubled Hayley Slater when she finds herself in grave danger. After giving birth alone, Hayley loses consciousness, and fears grow when nobody hears from her. Billy is also at risk when he self-medicates himself, and Keegan is hell-bent on getting revenge after finding Shakil's poster has been defaced, and goes on a dangerous journey to track down the culprit. Elsewhere, Jay, Martin and Robbie are left mortified after a misunderstanding, and Carmel makes a huge decision about her future.

Keegan is on a mission

Monday 29 October – Keegan conjures up a revenge plan

Keegan is furious when he spots one of Shakil's posters that has been defaced, and he goes about finding the culprit on social media, with revenge in mind. Carmel, meanwhile, makes a huge decision after hearing some shattering news. Hayley is desperate to move out of Walford and is keen to go into a mother and baby hostel, but realising that she needs to have had her baby first, she hatches a plan to go into labour, but is shocked when her waters suddenly break.

MORE: Joe McFadden opens up about his relationship with former Strictly partner Katya Jones

A night out at the E20 turns into a disaster

Tuesday 30 October – Martin, Robbie and Jay are left embarrassed

After Martin is persuaded by Ruby to go out with Jay and Robbie so that she can spend the evening with Stacey, the boys head to the E20. Soon, they make it their mission to help Jay find a woman, and encourage him to chat up a woman in fancy dress. They are all left mortified though when they realise who is behind the mask. Hayley is left in a panic when a series of events stop her from getting to the hospital in time, and she ends up giving birth alone, in a very vulnerable situation. Keegan, meanwhile, spots the vandal while out trick or treating, and goes to follow him.

Hayley gives birth alone

Thursday 1 November - Hayley's life is at risk

Hayley has given birth and is desperate to get help, but soon loses consciousness. Her family and Keanu are desperately looking for her, but will they find her in time? Keegan comes face to face with the vandal with dangerous results, while Billy decides to self-medicate himself after injuring his tooth. However, his choice of alcohol and painkillers leads to him fainting during a game of apple bobbing.

READ: All the photos from the Queen's lavish state banquet

Friday 2 November – The Slaters panic for Hayley

The consequences from the night before mean that lives will never be the same again for some troubled residences. The Slater family continue to worry for Hayley as they rush to the hospital to await an update on her condition, while Martin is given a reality check from his family following his recent behaviour at the E20.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.