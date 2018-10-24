Strictly's Dr Ranj reveals Janette Manrara is helping him with anxiety He's still working his shifts in A&E

Dr Ranj Singh has been dazzling Strictly Come Dancing fans on the hit show with his dance partner Janette Manrara over the last few weeks, but the TV doctor has now revealed that the rehearsals are causing him a lot of anxiety. Dr Ranj loses a day of training each week because he works a 13-hour NHS shift in A&E, which means that rehearsals can be very intense! He told What's On TV: "I like party dancing, which I thought might help but actually it doesn’t. I'm getting fitter and stronger but it’s remembering the steps that's hard," before adding, "I've started to get bad anxiety during the week because of the adrenaline, which has been interfering with the learning." The 36-year-old has praised Janette for helping him through the anxiety, saying: "She gets me and it's a perfect partnership."

READ: Meet the Great British Bake Off finalists

Janette and Dr Ranj hang out after rehearsals

In this week's Strictly Halloween special, Dr Ranj and Janette will be performing a spooky Jive to the track Monster Mash. Speaking about his excitement for the theme, he continued: "It's just a great time of year. I have to go to at least one Halloween fancy dress party each year." It will be a far cry from the bright and breezy American Smooth that the pair did to the Beach Boys' Wouldn't It Be Nice in the previous week!

WATCH: Tears in training! Dr Ranj reveals all

Loading the player...

READ MORE: Holly Willoughby SCREAMS as Keith Lemon plays terrifying prank on her - see video

Dr Ranj also recently found himself defending co-stars Seann Walsh and Katya Jones about their place in the competition being safe after the scandalous kiss. He told Radio Times: "That was wonderful to see given the week they’d had in the press, but talk backstage wasn't about that. It was back to everyone doing their best, working hard for the show and supporting each other – and that’s what Strictly is all about."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.