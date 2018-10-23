Strictly's Halloween week songs and dances have been revealed – see them here This week is going to be quite the spook-tacle!

It is almost time for the most spooktacular event in the Strictly Come Dancing calendar – Halloween week! The dancing couples will be creeping it real with their seriously boo-tiful moves, and hey, if you've got it, haunt it! From Time Warp to the Monster Mash, trick and treat yourself by checking out the details for the dances on Saturday night…

Kate and Aljaz will perform a Rumba

After having an incredible week last week, Ashley and Pasha will performing the Charles to Witch Doctor to Don Lang, while Lauren and AJ are making a return to classic ballroom dancing with a Paso Doble to Poison by Nicole Scherzinger. We're also seriously looking forward to Stacey and Kevin's Tango, which will be to the Doctor Who theme. Faye and Giovanni have couple's choice this week, and will be performing a Theatre and Jazz routine to Fever by Peggy Lee.

Meanwhile, Kate and Aljaz will show off their Rumba to Skin by Rag’n’Bone Man, Danny and Amy will be keeping up their amazing streak with American Smooth to Spirit In The Sky by Doctor and the Medics, and Seann and Katya will perform a Viennese Waltz to I Put A Spell On You by Screamin' Jay Hawkins. Of course, there are some rules to Strictly's Halloween week, and that's that someone always perform Thriller by Michael Jackson, and this time Graeme and Oti will perform the Cha Cha to the Halloween classic. Dr. Ranj and Janette will be performing a Jive to another Halloween staple, Monster Mash. Of course, you can't miss out Time Warp, in which Charles and Karen will be performing a Jive to, and finally Joe and Dianne will perform a Foxtrot to Youngblood by 5 Seconds of Summer.

