Meet the Great British Bake Off finalists Who will win the final next week?

Patisserie week was always going to be a super tough one, so it's no surprise that each of the four GBBO semi-finalists had a bit of a wobble on Tuesday night's episode. Kim-Joy fought back tears mid-bake, Ruby served up some monster-sized delicacies and Rahul's Malelienes somehow turned out to be pregnant (yes, really) - but Sandi Toksvig emotionally announced that smiley Bryony was the baker out of the competition final. Outside the tent, Bryony - who admitted to potentially using salt instead of sugar - said: "I'm so happy with how far I've come. I don't often say I'm proud of myself, but I'm proud of myself." Aww.

So it's bye-bye Bryony, hello GBBO finalists…

Rahul

Rahul is a 30-year-old research associate based in Rotherham but originally from Calcutta. He's also the most self-deprecating and deadpan contestant in Bake Off history, despite winning Star Baker twice with his classic bakes infused with Indian flavours. He bakes for his colleagues and they put his application forward for the show, because he refuses to believe he's any good! Ever since we saw his parents in India tell him to get a haircut over a Skype conversation, Rahul has captured the hearts of the watching nation. His one-liners have also made viewers just want to reach out and hug him. At one point, he broke hearts after saying: "I'm not confident with anything happening around my life, so can the baking temperature be different?" and once more, when presenter Noel Fielding asked how he was and he simply answered, "Alive." Will he find the confidence needed to win the competition?

Kim-Joy

Kim-Joy is a 27-year-old mental health specialist who lives in Leeds with her partner. She's also the smiliest contestant in Bake Off history. She smiles so much that she refused to stop smiling while trying to hold back floods of tears while receiving some harsh feedback in Danish Week. Kim-Joy has always been a passionate baker and she has a baking Instagram account called kimjoyskitchen. She has been consistently good and was finally crowned Star Baker in Spice Week and then again in Vegan week. Kim-Joy is arguably the most creative of the finalists, with her own distinctive quirky style in her bakes always being praised by Prue and Paul - like those amazing space turtles in Dessert week! Speaking about the final, she said: "It must be like the most evenly balanced Bake Off ever, right?" It looks like it very well could be!

Ruby

Ruby is a 29-year-old project manager living in London, from an Indian family with three older siblings. Ruby was a bit of a dark horse at the start of the competition and she's even admitted that some of her friends will be surprised to see her on the show because she's an 'undercover baker'. Disaster struck for Ruby when her cake collapsed during Vegan Week but, thanks to everyone else also massively failing when it came to vegan baking, she made it through. As the weeks have gone by, Ruby became Star Baker in Danish Week, then again in the semi-final! Ruby is very much inspired by her mum Kelly's Indian cooking, who has a cooking website and soon-to-be-launched YouTube channel - could a mother-and-daughter baking show be on the cards?

Who will win Great British Bake Off 2018? Fans can watch the tense final on Tuesday 30 October on Channel 4 at 9pm.

