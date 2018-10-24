Neil Jones attends star-studded film premiere, but wife Katya is noticeably absent The Strictly pro went solo to the world premiere of Bohemian Rhapsody on Tuesday night

A host of famous faces flocked to Wembley on Tuesday evening for the world premiere of Bohemian Rhapsody, including Queen's Brian May and Roger Taylor, as well as the cast and crew of the much-anticipated film. And many of the Strictly stars also took a break from their hectic rehearsals to attend, including pro dancer Neil Jones. The professional dancer went alone to the event, while his wife Katya Jones was noticeably absent. However, Neil was joined by his friends, including Strictly couples Janette Manrara and Dr Ranj, and AJ Pritchard and Lauren Steadman. Neil looked smart in a black suit as he posed for photos on the red carpet, and appeared to have a wonderful time.

Neil Jones attended the star-studded event without wife Katya

Following the film, the 35-year-old took to Instagram to post a photo of himself from the night, and told his fans that he "absolutely loved" the movie, and that he couldn’t believe his luck that he was at the world premiere. It appears that Katya was working hard in the dance studio with celebrity partner Seann Walsh, with the 29-year-old posting a video from their practice on Instagram Stories. Earlier in the evening, the pair appeared on a pre-recorded episode of It Takes Two.

The pro dancer was joined by Strictly co-stars AJ Pritchard and Lauren Steadman

Neil has chosen not to address the recent kiss scandal surrounding his wife and her dance partner, and instead has defiantly stood by his wife of five years. Katya has also confirmed that the pair are "fine" after photographs emerged of her kissing Seann in the streets after an evening out. Meanwhile, Seann has split from his girlfriend, Rebecca Humphries, who revealed that the comedian went for drinks with his dance partner on her birthday, and had accused her of being paranoid after she suggested something was going on between them.

Both Katya and Seann issued statements on their respective Twitter accounts following the kiss to apologise to those hurt as a result of their actions. They also appeared on It Takes Two where they briefly addressed the kiss again. Seann said: "I made a mistake, which I'm very sorry for – sorry for the hurt I've caused. You never think about the extent of the damage that you're going to do in a moment... I'm not perfect, far from it."

