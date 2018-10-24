Holly Willoughby SCREAMS as Keith Lemon plays terrifying prank on her - see video So scary, yet so funny

Holly Willoughby might be the queen of Halloween when it comes to her costumes, but she's still easily spooked, as proven once more in Wednesday night's hilarious episode of Celebrity Juice. The soon-to-be I'm A Celebrity presenter recreated the infamous bathroom scene from Psycho in a Halloween themed task for the show. Host Keith Lemon helped her into a bathtub and drew the shower curtain, before explaining that she'd win a point if she didn't scream. While she stood there waiting, something terrifying happened a few moments later. See the video below to find out what happened next.

WATCH: See what happened to Holly in the bathtub

Holly was dressed as Morticia Addams and looked unrecognisable. She looked scary yet stunning, wearing a black full-length latex dress from William Wilde, complete with Gothic makeup and a black wig. She accessorised the look with Gina shoes and a Vickisarge ring. Fellow team captain Fearne Cotton dressed as The Bride from Kill Bill for the Halloween edition of the show, and looked very cool in her yellow tracksuit with black stripes. Joining the panel this week for the spooky spectacular were Stacey Solomon, Joe Swash, actor Richard Blackwood, The Voice Kids judge McFly’s Danny Jones and friend of the show Gino D’Acampo.

Holly dressed up as Morticia Addams

The mum-of-three finished filming This Morning and Celebrity Juice last week, before heading out to Australia to take on presenting duties with Dec Donnelly on I'm A Celebrity. Holly has admitted to being scared of creepies and crawlies in the past, and in a statement she said: "These are big shoes not to fill, but to keep warm for a little bit. Honestly, I'm a huge fan of I'm A Celebrity and actually feel like I've won a competition to go and hang out on my favourite show! When is it a good time to tell Dec I'm scared of everything that moves?"

