Prince Charles and Camilla reveal their favourite TV show – are you a fan too? Did you guess?

Well, who would have thought? Prince Charles and his wife Camilla have revealed they are big fans of The Great British Bake Off. The royals were hosting a reception at St James's Palace when they started chatting to former Bake Off contestant and semi-finalist, Selasi Gbormittah. Taking to Twitter, Selasi described their meeting, during which he teased Charles that he was Ghanaian royalty. "You're one funny chap, jolly good," the Prince replied. "No, no for real," Selasi quipped.

The professional baker than added in his caption: "Ahead of HRHs visit to Ghana, The Gambia & Nigeria, HRHs hosted British West Africans. All I can say is that, they're both fans of #GBBO."

Bake Off contestant Selasi spoke to Charles and Camilla

Charles and Camilla held the reception on Tuesday afternoon, a week before they depart for West Africa. The couple will begin their tour in The Gambia on 31 October to celebrate The Gambia's return into the Commonwealth in February this year. They will be welcomed to the country by the President of The Gambia, His Excellency Mr. Adama Barrow, on what will be Charles' first visit to the country.

MORE: Box sets: do you watch the same TV shows as the royals?

Prince Charles with Tinie Tempah

On 2 November, the royals will travel to Ghana, which in 1957 became the first majority-ruled African country to join the Commonwealth. A highlight includes a State Banquet in Accra to celebrate the ties between the UK and Ghana. Four days later, Prince Charles and Camilla will arrive in Abuja, Nigeria where they will be welcomed by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa. During their visit there, the royals will undertake a series of engagements in Abuja and Lagos.

MORE: See Prince Harry's stunned reaction when he sees Meghan lookalike

Selasi talks to HELLO! about Bake Off final:

Loading the player...

Tuesday's reception wasn't the first time Charles has opened up about his favourite TV shows. During a visit to Cornwall, where Poldark is set, the Prince revealed that he watches the period drama. After touring the town of Fowey and taking a look in Bookends independent book shop, Charles mentioned the popular novels and show, saying: "What I can't get over, watching that Poldark stuff on TV, is how many he wrote."

Like this story?Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.