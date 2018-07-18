Revealed: The one topic of conversation that will get a reaction from Prince Charles Prince Charles is due to make a rare appearance on TV tonight - will you be tuning in?

Prince Charles will make a special appearance on BBC Two's Gardener's World on Wednesday night to speak about how to make sure that you protect your plants from pests and diseases, and how climate change is affecting our gardens. Speaking to presenter Adam Frost about what advice he would give people selecting plants, he said: "Talk to the nurseries where you're getting your plants from and ask them, 'Have they been properly checked or quarantined? Have you got a biosecurity policy because of the risks now we're facing of all these pests and diseases?'"

Prince Charles opened up about climate change

The future King added: "All of these pests and diseases and with climate change adding to these challenges, more and more of these pests can flourish when they couldn't before, so we have to take it seriously." Speaking about meeting the Prince, Adam explained: "Back in February I was invited to a meeting at Highgrove with members from across the Horticultural industry to discuss the problem of pests and diseases and what could be done about them. One of the outcomes was Action Oak - a campaign launched at the Chelsea Flower show to help protect our iconic oak. It is made up of charities, environmental organisations and land owners who are using their combined knowledge to safeguard the beautiful trees. Today The Prince has invited me back to Highgrove to explain why we as gardeners also need to do our bit."

The Prince of Wales is a passionate gardener, and previously revealed that he showed his eldest grandson, Prince George, how to plant trees. Chatting during Gardener's Question Time in 2016, he said: "The most important thing is I got him planting a tree or two."

