See Prince Harry's stunned reaction when he sees Meghan Markle lookalike Wow! The resemblance is uncanny

Prince Harry was almost left speechless when he bumped into a Meghan Markle lookalike during a walkabout on Bondi Beach last week. Both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex looked surprised to meet personal trainer Danielle Bazergy, who bears a striking resemblance to the former Suits actress. "Meeting the royals last week was amazing, they're both incredibly humble, witty and just grade A down-to-earth and easy-going people," the 22-year-old royal fan told Daily Mail Australia. "Obviously there was a crowd when I met them."

Prince Harry looked surprised when he saw a royal fan in Sydney

Speaking about Harry's stunned reaction, which she captured on camera, Danielle added: "It was incredibly humbling. Not going to lie, [it was] very exhilarating when Harry did a double take on me - I was actually the first in the crowd that they came and started chatting to." Danielle, who is based in Sydney, is often mistaken for the royal. "I was 16 and at a friend's birthday party when one guy, a total stranger, came up to me and said, 'You look like Rachel from Suits,'" she explained.

MORE: This was Prince Harry's response to aides when told to end conversation with military widow

Danielle Bazergy often gets told she looks like Meghan Markle

"I always try to make a joke about it when people say I look like Prince Harry's wife," continued Danielle. "My go-to line is usually to laugh at my single self and say that I'm still looking for my prince." Over the past few weeks, Prince Harry and Meghan have been on a whirlwind 16-day tour of Australia, Tonga and Fiji. The couple, who married in May, announced their pregnancy news to the world last week before the start of their trip. At the time, Kensington Palace confirmed that their first child is due in spring 2019.

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan recreate Prince William and Kate's Sydney Harbour Bridge pose

Loading the player...

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.