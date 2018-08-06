TV series documenting Prince Charles and Princess Diana's feud has been dropped Find out why the second series has been shelved

The first series of Feud, which chronicled the tumultuous relationship between Joan Crawford and Bette Davis, was a smash hit with viewers and critics alike. Despite its positive reviews, the planned second season, which would have focused on the end of Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage, has been dropped by US network FX. Speaking about the decision to shelve the much-anticipated project, which was titled Feud: Buckingham Palace, FX Chief Executive Officer John Landgraf told Entertainment Weekly that the show is "not moving forward at the moment" as "ultimately, we couldn't get the material to the place we wanted".

The series focusing on Prince Charles and Diana has been shelved

Although it was initially thought that the subject of Feud season two was dropped as it would have been too similar to the upcoming seasons of The Crown, which will eventually delve into Prince Charles' relationships with Diana and Camilla Parker Bowles, John confirmed that this is not the case as Feud would have offered "a very different approach" and would have been told from Diana's perspective, explaining that it would have been from "the point of view of somebody coming into that family, a la Meghan Markle."

Fans were quick to express their disappointment that the series was no longer going ahead, with one fan tweeting: "Was so looking forward to watching this," while another wrote: "I was so excited for this season! They need to make it!" The writer behind the project, Ryan Murphy, recently revealed that he also shelved an upcoming series of American Crime Story which would have focused on the Monica Lewinsky scandal, and told the Hollywood Reporter that she should be the one to make money on the project. He said: "I told her, 'Nobody should tell your story but you, and it's kind of gross if they do. If you want to produce it with me, I would love that; but you should be the producer and you should make all the goddamn money.'"

