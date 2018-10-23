Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall's iconic polo match photo recreated on The Crown The Crown has recreated an important moment in Prince Charles and Camilla's romance

With production of series three of The Crown well and truly underway, the popular Netflix period drama is ready to focus on the early stages of Prince Charles' romance with the Duchess of Cornwall, who was then known as Camilla Parker Bowles. Actors Josh O'Connor and Emerald Fennell were recently pictured recreating the moment the royal couple were seen talking after a polo match at Cirencester Park in 1975.

Series 3 of The Crown sees Josh O'Connor take on the role of Prince Charles

Both Charles and Camilla dated after meeting in 1971, but their romance ended when Charles left to serve in the Royal Navy. By the time the iconic picture was taken, Camilla had married cavalry officer Andrew Parker Bowles. In May, it was revealed that The Durrells actor Josh had been lined up to play a young Prince Charles. He tweeted at the time: "I am thrilled to be joining The Firm for the next instalment of The Crown. Seasons three and four will follow some of the most turbulent events in the Prince of Wales' life and our national story and I'm excited to be bringing to life the man in the midst of it all."

Season three of The Crown is slated for an early 2019 release, although the exact date has yet to be confirmed. Olivia Colman has taken on the role of the Queen and Outlander actor Tobias Menzies will play Prince Philip, while Helena Bonham Carter is the new Princess Margaret. Ben Daniel has taken over from Matthew Goode as Lord Snowdon. Vera Drake star Marion Bailey has also been confirmed to play the Queen Mother.

Broadchurch star Olivia has previously spoken of her excitement at being cast in The Crown, which sees her taking over from Claire Foy. She told the BBC: "I think Claire Foy is an absolute genius - she's an incredibly hard act to follow. I'm basically going to re-watch every episode and copy her." Claire returned the compliment in an interview with HELLO! saying of her successor: "She's a genius, a wonderful human being. I can't offer anything to her, just admiration." When asked if she had any tips for Olivia, she answered: "Absolutely not, she needs no tips from me."

