Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg surprise with daring photo ahead of Strictly Halloween special She had a twinkle in her eye...

Dianne Buswell might have split from Emmerdale actor boyfriend Anthony Quinlan last week, but she looked happy and raring to go as she prepared to take to the dance floor with Joe Sugg for this year's Strictly Come Dancing Halloween special. Dianne and Joe - who obviously have extremely good chemistry on the dancefloor, and who are becoming close friends outside of the show - looked particularly sweet together in a photo that Dianne posted before their performance on Saturday night. In the photo, the pair are dressed in their amazing Halloween costumes, while Dianne looks up to Joe with a sweet look in her eye. She captioned the photo: "Young blood !!!!! Halloween week !!!!! So, so excited, make sure you tune in guys, it’s going to be a spooky spectacular."

Joe and Dianne pose

Fans were quick to point out the way Dianne is looking at Joe in the photo, with one writing: "The way you look at Joe [love heart emoji]," while another said, "Get someone who looks at you like Dianne looks at Joe," and another joked: "I see Joe has started getting his Red hair for when he wins," after Joe previously said he would dye his hair red like Dianne's if he wins! The couple will be dancing the Foxtrot to Youngblood by 5 Seconds of Summer.

The cute picture comes after Dianne's ex-boyfriend dismissed the Strictly curse as the reason for their breakup. "We're still really good friends - it's just distance played a part," he told the Daily Star. "There were all these rumours about the Strictly curse but it wasn't that." Commenting on Dianne's partnership with Joe Sugg, he added: "I'm actually rooting for Joe and Dianne. They're doing absolutely amazing in strictly and I still think the world of the girl. We were really close, it just wasn't meant to be."

