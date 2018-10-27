Robbie Williams and Ayda Field celebrate son Charlie's birthday with special recording Robbie sang for Charlie!

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field spent Saturday celebrating their son Charlie's birthday in style ahead of their X Factor judging duties. Ayda shared a photo of Charlie opening his presents in his pyjamas with big sister Theodora, six, sat next to him at the table, which was adorned with colourful balloons and wrapped presents.The mum-of-three also shared an audio clip of the family singing Happy Birthday to little Charlie! She captioned the photograph: "Happy 4th Birthday to our amazing son, Charlie. You are the apple of all our lives and you fill us with joy... Love, Mommy, Daddy, Teddy and Coco."

Listen to the clip here

Fans were quick to comment on the cute photo, which was taken from behind to protect Ayda's young son's identity, with one writing: "Wow Charlie is four already, how time flies. Have a happy birthday and enjoy your party and hopefully lots of family time," while another said: "I love the way Teddy says Charlie. Happy birthday to you," and another added: "Four??? Blimey time just flies... Happy Birthday little man,"

It's been an exciting time for the Williams family this year, especially with the arrival of Coco via surrogacy in September. Ayda and Robbie made the surprise announcement on Instagram, using a black-and-white picture of the newborn along with the caption: "So we have been keeping a very special secret! We are delighted to share with you that we have had a baby girl….welcome to the world Colette (Coco) Josephine Williams!! It has been a very long and difficult path to get here, which is why we have kept it on the down low."

We're sure the whole family have had a lovely time celebrating together today - happy birthday, Charlie!

