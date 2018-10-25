Eamonn Holmes reveals which reality TV show he'd never do Are you surprised?

Eamonn Holmes' TV credits include This Morning, Sky News Sunrise, GMTV, Good Morning Britain, It's Not Me, It's You and How the Other Half Lives. But there's one TV show you'll never see Eamonn take part in – Strictly Come Dancing! The newsreader has revealed he has no desire to compete in the dancing series, telling Digital Spy: "It's never ever, ever, ever going to happen."

He added: "I am in awe of the people that do it and the time that they give to do it. You know when you have to think you must really want to do something or like to do something? It doesn't float my boat."

Eamonn said he would never join Strictly

Eamonn's wife Ruth Langsford starred on the show last year, finishing in ninth place with her pro dance partner Anton du Beke. Asked whether his wife missed competing, Eamonn said: "She sits in front of that TV and I say, 'Why do you miss that?' And she says, 'Shut up, shut up, leave me alone.' She has a drink and watches it all."

Ruth Langsford took part in Strictly last year

This year, Anton was partnered with TV presenter Susannah Constantine. Speaking about watching it from home, Ruth said on Loose Women: "I'm green with envy. I literally almost couldn't watch it." Ruth also commented on Anton's Instagram photo of himself and Susannah. "Through gritted teeth, good luck!" she wrote. "@SusannahConstantine you have the BEST partner, go and enjoy every second, you're going to have a ball… Glitterball hopefully." Sadly, Anton and Susannah were the first to be booted off the competition.

The latest series is well and truly underway – with its fair share of drama already. Katya Jones and her comedian partner Seann Walsh have been the subject of a kissing scandal; the married dancer and the celebrity were pictured smooching on a night out in London, resulting in Seann and his girlfriend Rebecca Humphries breaking up.

Meanwhile, Vick Hope was the latest celebrity to be eliminated. The day after leaving the show she seemed to hint that the results had been fixed. Speaking to Capital Radio Breakfast's Roman Kemp, she said: "It was very strange because after the dance-off, then the judges have to give their decisions but there was a bit of a conflab with some producers and then they gave their decisions. It was just stunned silence in the studio, it was a really weird atmosphere."

