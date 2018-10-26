Strictly's Oti Mabuse reveals how she and Katya Jones react to their partner's tantrums The dancing professional opened up about Katya's teaching style

Oti Mabuse has opened up about her fellow Strictly Come Dancing professional Katya Jones' teaching style in comparison to her own, and revealed that the dancer will just walk away if her partner is having a "tantrum" during training. Chatting to HELLO! about how she herself reacts when her partner, Graeme Swann, gets annoyed in rehearsals, she said: "I don't tolerate tantrums, they don't work. I think Katya also doesn't, Katya just walks away. I give an eye roll."

Graeme quipped: "You don't tolerate tantrums, you just have them yourself," to which the talented dancer replied: "That's not true! I do not. I just stop you from having too much fun." Explaining Oti's coaching style, Graeme added: "When Oti doesn't say anything, when she's not loud, that's when I get scared… It's like when you're at home when you're a kid when you're being shouted at, you've been naughty,but when you get the silent treatment from mum, you're waiting for your dad to get home aren't you."

Oti opened up about her teaching technique

Katya has had a trying time over the last few weeks following the recent kiss scandal surrounding her and her dance partner for the 2018 series, Seann Walsh. The 29-year-old, who is married to fellow Strictly dancer Neil Jones, has confirmed her marriage is "fine" after photos showed her kissing Seann after an evening out. However, Seann has split from his girlfriend, Rebecca Humphries, who revealed that the comedian went for drinks with his dance partner on her birthday, and had accused her of being paranoid after she suggested something was going on between them. The pair have continued to perform on the show together, and are currently rehearsing the Viennese Waltz to I Put a Spell on You for Saturday's Halloween episode.

