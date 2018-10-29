Is The Little Drummer Girl worth the watch? Find out what people are saying about BBC's newest drama Is this one the next Bodyguard or Killing Eve?

BBC One has had some smash hits with drama recently, with Bodyguard, The Cry and Killing Eve receiving praise from audiences and critics alike, with the former even breaking records for the most watched drama of all-time. So should you tune into their latest offering, The Little Drummer Girl? Find out what viewers had to say about the premiere on Sunday night…

Florence Pugh stars as Charlie

The espionage drama focuses on a young actress who becomes embroiled in a spy plot, with the official synopsis reading: "Brilliant young actress Charlie strikes up an acquaintance with an intriguing stranger while on holiday in Greece, but it rapidly becomes apparent that his intentions are far from romantic. The man is Becker, an Israeli intelligence officer, who entangles her in a complex and high stakes plot orchestrated by Spymaster, Kurtz. Set in the late 1970s yet sharply contemporary, The Little Drummer Girl weaves a dynamic and exciting story of espionage and international intrigue; of love and betrayal."

What did you think of The Little Drummer Girl?

Discussing the first episode on Twitter, one fan wrote: "I actually enjoyed #littledrummergirl. Yeah there were a couple of things that felt a little off but honestly the amount of people on here criticizing… because they're lost and confused is baffling. It's the first episode of a spy drama, what did they expect?" Another person added: "The #littledrummergirl was absolutely… amazing… Park, Shannon, Pugh, Skarsgaard, glorious."

However, others were not as keen, with one person writing: " Boring, confusing and unengaging. Badly written, acted and directed. Not one redeeming feature," while another joked: "Well, I've just lost the hour that I gained from the clocks going back this weekend!" Speaking about the series at a preview, producer Steven Cornwall said: "You really travel the journey with Charlie, you share her experience and you travel through what is the operational story from a particularly personal, emotional and shared experience and discovery of character in a way which is as important as the discovery of the plot."