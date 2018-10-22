TV Edit: Find out our top picks for 22 – 28 October What are you most looking forward to watching?

Now that the weather is finally getting a bit colder, what better way to celebrate these Autumn days than shut the curtains and settle down in front of the telly with a cup of tea? This week we have some fabulous documentaries that are most definitely worth a watch, along with a couple of brilliant new dramas. Find out our top picks, and check out your streaming options here...

Monday

Old People's Home for Four-Year-Olds – 9pm on Channel 4

Old People's Home for Four-Year-Olds returns to Channel Four on Monday, this heart-warming documentary series pairs retirement home pensioners with a group of noisy four-year-olds to see the effects friendships will have on both the old and young. Given that previous episodes of the series have been massive tearjerkers, be sure to bring your tissues.

Peter Kay's Comedy Shuffle – 9pm on BBC One

The third series of this comedy series featuring some of the best clips of much loved comedian Peter Kay returns to BBC One on Monday nights, so die hard fans of the Lancashire comedian be sure to tune in. If you tune in, chances are you'll have a nostalgic look at at some of Peter's best moments, along with some you have somehow missed over the years. We'll be filing a complaint if 'garlic bread?!' isn't included!

Tuesday

Informer – 9pm on BBC One

Fans of BBC smash hit Bodyguard take note, Informer is a new thriller airing Tuesday nights on BBC One featuring Nabhaan Rizwan as an undercover informant recruited by counter terrorism police. The first episode is already on iPlayer, so easy to catch-up in time for the second episode of this thrilling new series.

Great British Bake Off – 8pm on Channel 4

They're down to the final four, having rolled, kneaded and iced their way to the semi-final of one of Britain's best loved television shows. Tune in for the nail biting semi-finale to The Great British Bake Off on Channel 4, where one of our four semi-finalists will attempt to bake their way to becoming the ultimate star baker.

Celebrity Hunted – 9:15pm on Channel 4

Channel 4 favourite Hunted gets a celebrity twist for Stand Up To Cancer, as celebrity fugitives attempt to evade capture for 14 days. This year's contestants include Love Island’s Chris and Kem, Sky News' Kay Burley and Strictly Come Dancing Pro AJ Pritchard, but who will evade capture for long enough to win the prize?

Wednesday

Without Limits – 8pm on BBC One

Part one of this amazing show sees injured Australian and British ex-army take an expedition across the challenging region of Kimberley in Western Australia. In the second episode, the group of wounded veterans go to Pernululu National Park for a two-day trek. This show simply demonstrates these people's incredible resilience, and is one inspiring watch.

Trevor McDonald and the Killer Nurse – 9pm on BBC Two

Nothing beats a bit of Sir Trevor McDonald! In this new documentary, our favourite newsreader looks at the killer nurse, Beverley Allitt, who killed several very young children in her care. In the episode, Trevor will meet the victims' families and takes a look at the original police interviews with the convicted killer, as well as speaking to her surviving victims.

Thursday

First Dates – 9pm on Channel 4

Who doesn't love a little bit of First Dates? Everyone's favourite dating show sees yet another group of couples meet one another for the very first time in the hopes of hitting it off. Of course, not all of them go to plan. Tune in for a little hint of romance to the Thursday!

Invictus Games 2018 – 8pm on BBC One

Watch the incredible games created and supported by Prince Harry, who will be cheering along the wounded and injured veterans and ex-army members who are competing in the sporting competition. Speaking about his inspiration behind making the game, Harry revealed that during his time in the army he was on a flight when he saw injured army members. He said: "While I'm sitting there, I look through the curtain in the front, and there's three of our lads wrapped up in plastic, missing limbs… That's how it all started for me. There's a reason why I've been in the Army and I would never have left the Army and not done this role. These people are role models and they need to be. It needs to be celebrated more amongst society."

Friday

Stand Up to Cancer – 7pm on Channel 4

Tune into the important fundraising special Stand Up to Cancer. The important night will see stars from John Legend to Noel Fielding join together to raise money for the charity. Other stars who will make an appearance include Liam Gallagher, Michael Buble, Little Mix and Richard Ayoade, while being presented by Alan Carr, Maya Jama and Adam Hills.

Mastermind – 8pm on BBC Two

Want to watch some seriously smart people answer trivia (and naturally have a go yourself as your watch)? BBC Two is searching for Britain's smartest person in this year's Mastermind, and this episode's special subjects including novelist Elizabeth Taylor, Prince Henry the Navigator, Sunderland AFC and the History of Zimbabwe.

Saturday

Strictly Come Dancing – 6:50pm on BBC One

After a dramatic couple of weeks, and saying goodbye to Vick Hope in the last episode, we are back with the remaining dancing couples, including Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice, Seann Walsh and Katya Jones, and Karen Clifton and Charles Venn. The competition is certainly starting to heat up, so which stars are going to have what it takes?!

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows part 2 – 6.20pm on ITV

It's been quite a journey, but ITV's Harry Potter saga will be over on Saturday night with the final film of the series, which will see Harry, Ron and Hermione return to Hogwarts one last time to try to defeat Voldemort once and for all in an all-out battle of good and evil.

Sunday

The Little Drummer Girl – 9pm on BBC One

Alexander Skarsgård and Florence Pugh star in this spy drama set in 1970s, which looks at the aftermath of an East Germany bombing. The official synopsis reads: "Brilliant young actress Charlie strikes up an acquaintance with an intriguing stranger while on holiday in Greece, but it rapidly becomes apparent that his intentions are far from romantic. The man is Becker, an Israeli intelligence officer, who entangles her in a complex and high stakes plot orchestrated by Spymaster, Kurtz." We're in!

Doctor Who – 7pm on BBC One

After a brilliant historical episode, the official synopsis for the next episode of Doctor Who reads: "The Doctor manages to bring Ryan Sinclair, Yaz and Graham O'Brien safely back home to 21st-century Sheffield, only to discover a sinister mystery is unfolding on their home turf. Something strange is happening to all the spiders in the city - but before the Doctor can save Yorkshire from an eight-legged invasion, she has to make it through her first encounter with Yaz's family. Chris Noth and Shobna Gulati guest star alongside Jodie Whittaker, Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill.