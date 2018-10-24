Halloween special: Top picks for spooky streaming on Netflix, NOW TV and Amazon Prime There are other Halloween films besides Hocus Pocus you know!

Halloween parties aren't for everyone. Sometimes it's so much more fun to get plenty of popcorn, make a huge cup of tea and settle in for a night of thrills and chills in front of the TV. But what should you watch? There are so many Halloween options to choose from on Netflix, Amazon Prime and NOW TV, and we have put together our favourite options. So put away that old VHS of Hocus Pocus and see what else you can watch this Halloween…

NOW TV

IT

This one might not have ghosts, ghouls or goblins but you know what it does have? A TERRIFYING, SEWER-DWELLING DEVIL CLOWN. The film is very much like a Stephen Spielberg film based on a group of youngsters in the 80s, but gone horribly wrong. It will keep you jumping out of your seat from start to finish, and be warned! Pennywise's voice will likely haunt your dreams.

The Exorcist

Often suggested to be the scariest film ever made, The Exorcist follows the story of a young girl who becomes possessed, and the effect it has on her worried mother, and the priests who are called in to perform an exorcism. This one can also take home the award for scariest music. We're getting goosebumps just thinking about it!

Zombieland

If you can't hack very scary films, chances are this comedy horror is the one for you. The gory zombie film follows four survivors, including Woody Harrelson and Emma Stone, as they take a road trip while avoiding zombies and trying to build relationships. As NOW TV said: "Think Shaun of the Dead's glossier American cousin."

Sleepy Hollow

Of course a Tim Burton horror film had to be on the list! The horror fantasy, starring Christina Ricci and Johnny Depp, follows a New York constable in 1779 who travels to the town of Sleepy Hollow to investigate murders that are apparently the crimes of a ghostly headless horseman.

Netflix

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

How could we leave out the reboot of the popular Sabrina the Teenage Witch show? The new series will be a much darker look at witchcraft and will introduce Mad Men's Kiernan Shipka as Sabrina, a 16-year-old who has to choose between the mortal realm and her dark education as a sorceress. Naturally Harvey, Salem and Aunts Hilda and Zelda will appear in the new reboot as well!

Haunted

If you were after a spooky one to scare you out of your wits for Halloween, this is it! According to Netflix, Haunted gives a chilling glimpse into the first-person accounts from people who have witnessed horrifying, peculiar, extraordinary supernatural events and other unexplained phenomenon that continue to haunt them. Yep, sign us up, we're ready to be scared silly!

Haunting of Hill House

This legitimately frightening show follows five siblings who each struggle with their own personal issues after being traumatised by the events that took place in Hill House when they were children. Told in a series of flashbacks, we find out exactly what happened at the haunted house, and why it still plagues the five of them today. Trust us, this is not one to watch with the lights out.

Stranger Things

If you haven't watched this excellent series yet, Halloween is the perfect place to start. The series follows a group of friends after one of their number, Will Byers, mysteriously goes missing one night. With his mother desperate to find him again, the kids begin to realise that something 'stranger' is going on, particularly when they find a young, mute girl who has incredible powers.

Amazon Prime

Lucifer

Lucifer is all about what happens when the devil decides he is bored of hell, and instead heads to L.A. to help the police to solve crimes. Somehow, and as ridiculous as it may sound, this show is seriously addictive, and will definitely give you a couple of jumps along the way, especially when Lucifer reveals his true face, argh!

A Quiet Place

Available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime, this film follows a family trying to survive after an alien invasion, where aliens can track down humans through their hearing. As such, the family have to remain as silent as possible, which creates a tense, terrifying atmosphere. Just imagine being scared for characters' lives because they step on a twig!

Lore

The anthology series is back for season two to take a look at the real stories that were the inspiration behind myths and legends. Season two will continue to share the amazing tales originally told by podcast, and we're ready to get stuck in with the slightly creepy show ahead of Halloween.

