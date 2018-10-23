BBC's Bodyguard just broke a massive TV record It has to be brought back for season two now, right?!

Viewers were obsessed with Bodyguard when it aired on BBC One back in August and September, and the network has now revealed that it has become the UK's most watched drama ever (or at least since records began in 2002) with an incredible 17.1 million people watching the gripping finale. The final result includes fans who watched the show on iPlayer after it was aired on 23 September.

Will the show return for a second series?

Speaking about the record, one person wrote: "Almost a third of UK adult population. Unprecedented figures, a nation unifying event even bigger than last BBC Bake Off final," while another added: "Well written, great cast, brilliantly performed = deserved success." The final audience recorded is the largest outside of sporting and national events for any programme since 2010, and is now iPlayer most successful box set. Speaking about the show, the Director of BBC Content Charlotte Moore said: "Bodyguard continues to smash records and thrill new audiences everyday via the boxset."

Simon Heath, CEO & Creative Director of World Productions, added: "A big thank you to the BBC for their terrific support and to everyone who watched Bodyguard either live or on catch up. We're hugely grateful." The series will be available on iPlayer for the next five months. For the two-thirds of the UK who have yet to tune into the series, Bodyguard follows Army veteran David Budd, who is assigned the protection officer for the Home Secretary Julia Montague, despite disagreeing with her politics. Speaking about the possibility of a second series, Jed Mercurio teased: "Richard has done a fantastic job on this and we're all so proud of what he's achieved and so pleased for him. If that character survives then we would have to get into a conversation with Richard about whether he would be available to do another series.

