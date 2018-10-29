What's on streaming: Our top choices for Netflix, NOW TV and Amazon Prime for Monday 29 October to Friday 2 November Find out the new streaming releases!

Why has the weather in the UK gone from mild to absolutely freezing? So you'll stay in and stream more television, of course! So grab your laptops or tablets, or settle in front of your TV, and check out the latest picks coming to Netflix, Amazon Prime and NOW TV. From Julia Roberts'-led drama to our first woman President, here's what's coming to streaming channels from 29 October to 2 November…

Netflix

House of Cards season six – 2/11

President Claire Underwood takes over the White House for season six of this hugely popular political drama after the show's original lead, Kevin Spacey, was fired from the show after sexual misconduct allegations. The new series will see Claire in the seat of power, and early reviews have suggested that it is definitely going to be one to watch.

Line of Duty season four – 30/10

If you've bingewatched the first three series of Line of Duty on Netflix then wondered where on earth the fourth is at, you'll be pleased to know that it is finally being dropped on Netflix at the end of October! Season four looks at the plight of DCI Roz Huntley, a dedicated officer who desperately tries to cover her tracks when she kills a fellow officer in self-defence, and is of course investigated by AC-12, which leads to disastrous consequences.

Amazon Prime

Homecoming – 2/11

From the creator of Mr Robot, Homecoming follows Heidi, played by Julia Roberts, a caseworker at the Homecoming Transitional Support Centre, which helps former soldiers' get used to getting back into civilian life. After a visit from the Department of Defence years after working there, she is forced to reveal some truths about her role that she has always kept hidden.